Liverpool are determined to wrap up a deal for Yan Diomande inside the next two weeks and bring him to Anfield, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), get desperate to beat Manchester City to the RB Leipzig winger’s signature, according to a report.

Mohamed Salah is leaving Anfield this summer, and Liverpool have long identified Diomande as the Egyptian winger’s top replacement.

Diomande joined RB Leipzig from Leganes only last summer, but the teenager’s progress and performances this season have convinced Liverpool that he is the one to replace Salah at Anfield.

The 19-year-old has scored 13 goals and given 10 assists in 36 matches in all competitions for Leipzig this season.

Diomande has featured predominantly as a right-winger this season and could simply replace Salah in Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s starting lineup next season.

It has now emerged that with Manchester City, who will have Enzo Maresca as their new manager following the departure of Pep Guardiola, and Paris Saint-Germain also keen on Diomande, Liverpool are working hard to get a deal done for the winger before the 2026 World Cup finals start on June 11.

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Liverpool going all in for Yan Diomande

Sky Germany has reported: ‘According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are pushing hard in their pursuit of Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

‘The Reds want to finalise the deal before the World Cup.

‘Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also interested.

‘However, RB Leipzig is trying to keep the 19-year-old attacking talent and wants to extend his contract, which runs until 2030.’

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It will not be an easy deal for Liverpool to pull off, though, with Sport Bild reporting that Leipzig could demand €150million (£130m) for the teenager.

However, the winger has previously said about his fondness for Liverpool.

In January, Diomande said: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool.

“I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

The winger said this week about his price-tag: “Yeah, I heard. But I don’t know if it’s going to be okay for every­one to pay that.

“I’m not going to say Paris, Liverpool or Real (Madrid). But it would be a good idea to play for big clubs. Everyone has ambitions and every day you want to go higher.

“So, it was Leganes [his former club], today I’m a Leipzig player. I’m not going to hide my desires or my dreams. I want to play for a big club, of course.”

Diomande added: “It depends, huh. Foot­ball is my life, and my life is about taking risks.

“We’re alive, but we never know what might hap­pen. I am African, I am a believer. I believe in God, I work. Whatever the club, I am ready to fight every day to win my place, to give my best. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I know how to do, me.”

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