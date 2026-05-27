According to reports, Liverpool’s hierarchy have issued a new sack ultimatum to head coach Arne Slot, while they want to sign two players next month.

Liverpool are bound to have another hectic summer after making one of the worst Premier League title defences ever.

After surpassing expectations during Slot’s debut season, Liverpool fell off a cliff during the 2025/26 campaign and that is at least partly down to the head coach’s management.

Slot, understandably, lost a significant portion of fan support in his second season at Anfield, with fans growing tired of his dull tactical approach and poor results.

Home supporters turned on Slot on multiple occasions during the second half of the campaign as Liverpool settled for Champions League qualification in a trophyless season, but it has been widely reported that the club is set to stick with the Dutchman heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

READ: West Ham, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle and Slot among the Premier League 25/26 season losers

However, Slot’s future remains far from certain as he enters the final year of his contract, though his players also hold a portion of the blame for Liverpool’s recent struggles.

Most of Liverpool’s players have declined over the past year and they now need to strengthen in various positions ahead of next season.

The Reds are expected to sign at least one winger to replace Mohamed Salah, while they could also bring in a new midfielder and more defenders.

And a report from an insider on X with over 700k followers claims Liverpool ‘want to sign’ £86m-rated Yan Diomande and £80m-rated Adam Wharton ‘in June’, while Slot has been given an ultimatum regarding his future.

READ MORE: Liverpool decide to make ‘major U-turn’ with key star ‘unhappy’ after being ‘offered’ three-year deal

Slot told he could be sacked at the start of next season

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool want to sign Yan Diomande and Adam Wharton in June. The plan is set.

‘The end of the season was intense. Arne Slot felt he wasn’t given enough width and pace on the wings.

‘The Liverpool board has told the manager that all contract talks are on hold until Christmas.

‘Arne Slot has to get off to a bright start as the club is not scared to make changes early.’

Some pundits have even called for Liverpool to move past Slot heading into next season, with former midfielder Danny Murphy warning the Dutchman that he could be “done” at the beginning of next term.

Murphy has also encouraged Liverpool to “break the bank” in a move for PSG boss Luis Enrique as a replacement.

READ NEXT: Liverpool reach final decision on sacking Arne Slot and appointing Andoni Iraola after internal ‘discussions’

