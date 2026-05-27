Chelsea have sent a clear “message” to Barcelona over selling Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are determined to sign Joao Pedro from Chelsea this summer, with the Spanish champions holding talks with the Brazilian striker’s agents.

The Catalan giants’ sporting director, Deco, was in London to hold talks, with Barcelona looking for a replacement for outgoing Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Joao Pedro was Chelsea’s best player this season, as the 24-year-old Brazil international striker scored 20 goals and gave nine assists in 50 matches in all competitions for the Blues.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that while Barcelona are keen on Joao Pedro, Chelsea’s “message” to the Spanish champions is that they will not sell the striker in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea will not sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona this summer

Romano said about Joao Pedro on his YouTube channel: “I told you already. Deco really wanted to sign Joao Pedro when he was at Brighton, but that was not possible, and Chelsea were very good, smart and fast to sign Joao Pedro, but what I can tell you is that, at the moment, Chelsea stance remains, ‘We want to keep Joao Pedro’.

READ: Ten demands Xabi Alonso should make to BlueCo to accept Chelsea job

“Chelsea message remains Joao Pedro is a crucial part of the project.

“So, that’s the stance of Chelsea, and you can imagine, after a tough season, without European football and with a new coach, an ambitious coach like Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have all the intention to keep the player at the club.

“So, it’s going to be difficult for Barcelona to break this wall for Joao Pedro.

“Any news or changes, we will let you know.”

Mundo Deportivo, too, reported last week that Chelsea have no plans to sell Joao Pedro this summer.

READ MORE: Scholes urges Alonso to replace Chelsea ‘liability’ as new manager told to sanction return of £70m star

Romano said about Joao Pedro on his YouTube channel last week: “What I can tell you guys is that, despite the meeting, despite the contacts, because there is no doubt, and it’s reality that Barcelona are having contacts with people close to Joao Pedro, because Barcelona like the player, because Barcelona love the player, and because Barcelona understand that the Julian Alvarez situation is completely blocked.”

The Italian journalist added: “So, at the moment, the understanding is that, yes, Barcelona like Joao Pedro and had some conversations with those close to Joao Pedro is true, but at the moment, Chelsea position is very clear.

“They want Joao Pedro to be an important part of the squad, not just for present as he is, but also for future.

“And they want Joao Pedro to be a crucial part of the squad, also under Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea believe that Joao Pedro can be fantastic under Xabi Alonso, as he was already this season in a complicated season.

“They can imagine Joao can do even better with Xabi Alonso, and so that’s Chelsea position.

“They absolutely want Joao Pedro to stay.”

READ NEXT: Xabi Alonso wants Man Utd midfielder as his ‘first signing at Chelsea’ – report