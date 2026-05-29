Liverpool have reached a decision on re-signing Jarell Quansah this summer as they prepare for life without Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

The Reds will now be looking to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer transfer market after news that Konate will be leaving Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking earlier this year, Konate hinted that a contract agreement with Liverpool was imminent, he said: “My future? There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement.

“I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

“There is a big chance I’m here next season. This is what I always wanted. I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard [Hughes, ­Liverpool’s sporting director] what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.”

Konate is set to leave Liverpool

However, talkSPORT journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook revealed on Thursday evening that Konate is now set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of June.

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Jacobs said on X: “Exclusive: Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave Liverpool. No agreement has been reached between #LFC and the French defender despite Konate indicating in April an agreement was close.”

Crook added: “EXC: Ibrahima Konate set to leave #LFC.”

That leaves Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk as their main senior centre-back with Joe Gomez, summer signing Gabriel Leoni – who has been out for most of the season through injury – and incoming Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet as their only other options.

Quansah will not be heading back to Liverpool this summer

There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to re-sign Quansah, who has had a good first season at Bayer Leverkusen, but German publication Bild insist that the England international ‘will remain at the club until at least 2027’.

READ: Chelsea make approach for Konate as Liverpool ‘discuss’ bringing back ex-player as replacement

When selling Quansah to Leverkusen last summer for €35m, Liverpool secured buy-back options for both the summer of 2026 and 2027 but the Reds ‘will not be bringing their homegrown talent back this summer’.

The report adds: ‘The transfer fee would have been €80 million. After a disappointing season, finishing fifth for Liverpool and plagued by defensive problems, Quansah’s return was a serious topic of discussion for the English club.

‘The decision to keep him at Leverkusen is a long-term one: the England international is expected to develop further as a leader at Bayer for another year – and then join Liverpool in 2027 as a key player, not as a squad player. Next summer, the transfer fee for Liverpool would be €60 million.’

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