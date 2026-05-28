Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have reportedly made an ‘enquiry’ to sign Ibrahima Konate, while Liverpool are working to replace the centre-back ahead of his exit.

Konate has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool ahead of this summer, with the centre-back entering the final year of his contract at the start of this season.

The Frenchman has attracted interest from several elite European sides in recent months, though it has been claimed that his disappointing form this season will likely cost him a move to Real Madrid.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Konate will stay at Liverpool beyond this season, though he claimed last month that he is “close to an agreement”.

“My future? There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” Konate said.

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“I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

“There is a big chance I’m here next season. This is what I always wanted.

“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard [Hughes, ­Liverpool’s sporting director] what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make ever.”

Konate to leave Liverpool as Chelsea show interest

Now, though, it has emerged that the centre-back is ‘set to leave’ Liverpool because he and the club have failed to come to terms over a new contract.

And Konate could remain in the Premier League, with an insider on X claiming Chelsea are plotting a move to sign him this summer.

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They said on X: “Exclusive: Chelsea have made enquiries for Ibrahima Konate as a free signing.

‘Konate has also attracted interest from four other European teams.’

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Reds have already switched attention to replacing Konate, with it claimed that they are ‘considering’ re-signing Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds have a buy-back clause to re-sign Quansah worth around £51m, and they are reportedly content with how he has been progressing in the Bundesliga.

‘One option that has been discussed internally is a move to bring Jarell Quansah back to the club following his departure, with Liverpool still maintaining huge admiration for the academy graduate’s long-term potential. ‘Sources indicate Quansah’s development continues to be monitored closely and his name has featured during internal recruitment conversations.’

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