Manchester United are refusing to give up on signing their top midfield target after Ederson joins, with a report confirming a ‘serious play’ will be made to hijack a rival’s move.

Man Utd remain on course to make Ederson their first midfield signing of the summer. The three-cap Brazil international has fully agreed personal terms with the Red Devils on a five-year contract. The two clubs are finalising a package worth roughly €45m / £38m.

One and potentially two midfielders will follow Ederson into Old Trafford, with Man Utd needing to replace and replenish once Casemiro departs and Manuel Ugarte is sold.

Michael Carrick’s top choice is Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, while the No 1 target among Man Utd’s hierarchy remains Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

The issue for Man Utd is bitter rivals Manchester City have already shaken hands on personal terms with the 23-year-old England international.

What’s more, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk confirmed club-to-club talks on a deal worth approximately £100m are advancing.

There’s further bad news for Man Utd given Anderson has no qualms about signing for City despite Pep Guardiola leaving.

Nevertheless, Fabrizio Romano recently declared Man Utd keep “calling and calling” for Anderson.

Man Utd to make final play for Elliot Anderson

And per the latest from the i paper, the Red Devils aren’t content to let what would be their most expensive signing ever slip away without making one last-ditch attempt to hijack City’s move.

Their reporter, Pete Hall, wrote: ‘Insiders believe a deal for Elliot Anderson is well advanced and Guardiola’s departure will not disrupt the transfer, even though Manchester United intend to make a serious play for the England international.’

As mentioned, the clock is ticking for Man Utd to make this last-gasp hijack attempt.

Sources on sister site TEAMtalk have been informed City expect to make significant progress in their club-to-club discussions with Forest before the month of May ends.

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In the event Man Utd’s hijack falls short or never materialises, other confirmed targets on the club’s radar include Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adam Wharton, to name just four.

Carrick’s dream target is believed to be Tonali, and Newcastle do need to sell this summer to fund a much-needed rebuild.

But with the Magpies selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £75m (add-ons included), they’ll now be doubly determined to retain Tonali.

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