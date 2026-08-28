Man Utd set to submit an official bid for PL star as soon as Zirkzee move is finalised

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are ready to submit an official offer to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta once Joshua Zirkzee departs, according to reports.

The Red Devils have concentrated most of their efforts on signing new midfielders this summer with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans all arriving.

A new left-back is now taking priority before the end of the transfer window with multiple names, including Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas, under consideration.

Man Utd could also sign a new striker ahead of the September 1 deadline with Fiorentina and other clubs interested in taking Netherlands international Zirkzee.

An exit for Zirkzee would leave Man Utd needing someone to act as back-up to Benjamin Sesko with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Thursday that Fiorentina were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the former Bologna man.

Revealing strong interest from Fiorentina, Romano wrote on X: ‘Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee as official bid has been sent to Manchester United.

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‘€5m loan fee, buy clause included in the deal with negotiations underway with #MUFC and player’s camp. Deal on.’

In an update on X on Friday, Romano posted: ‘Fiorentina official bid for Joshua Zirkzee currently being assessed by Man United and player’s camp. Zirkzee will decide his future soon; #mufc would receive €5m loan fee, salary covered and buy option clause.’

Speaking later on a new YouTube video, Romano added on a potential move for a new striker: “And also a striker if Joshua Zirkzee is leaving with Fiorentina pushing. Fiorentina sent an official bid. I told you, a story from yesterday morning, offering five million euros loan fee plus a buy clause.

“There are more clubs also involved. Let’s see if Juventus to return to the table, for example, if they can sell Jonathan David, the Canadian striker. So there are more clubs also in other countries.

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“If Zirkzee leaves Manchester United they will need a new striker. So there could be movement at United for the striker, for sure the left-back, and then the striker depending with Joshua Zirkzee.”

And Caught Offside have revealed that Man Utd are one of the sides interested in Mateta with Tottenham and Aston Villa also mentioned.

Aston Villa have gone as far as making a £20m offer for the Frenchman this summer, while Man Utd and Spurs are among the clubs ready to ‘pounce on this opportunity’.

Caught Offside added: ‘Manchester United’s position is more calculated. Mateta’s representatives offered the player to Old Trafford, but United will not move unless space is created in the squad. Unless Marcus Rashford or Joshua Zirkzee depart, the club will not submit an official bid.’

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