Gary Lineker has revealed his thoughts on this season’s Premier League title race, with Chelsea tipped to challenge holders Arsenal.

Arsenal are many people’s favourites to retain the Premier League title this season, partly because of their dominance last term and the uncertainty with their potential rivals.

It is hard to look past Arsenal, but Chelsea are being mooted as potential contenders due to the appointment of Xabi Alonso and the fact that they do not have European football this season.

Still, Lineker has “disagreed” with a claim about the Premier League title and backed Arsenal to hold onto the title by finishing top “by at least ten points”.

“Even though some people say it’s easier to win your first title than retain it, I disagree,” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

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“I think they’ll retain it. I think not only the fact they’ve added to where they were last season when they won the league and added well, but I also think that pretty much all the big teams around them are in transition.

“So I’m actually going to go Arsenal by at least 10 points.”

On Chelsea, Lineker has backed the Blues to challenge Arsenal for several reasons.

“I’m not sure it’s a hot take, but I think Chelsea might finish second,” Lineker added.

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“I’ve got the feeling that Xabi Alonso has got something about him. If the club as a whole doesn’t completely implode, which is a possibility, I think he’ll do well with them. I think he’s good.

“I think they have got, obviously, a lot of talent there. If you go Rogers and Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro up front, that is a good front three.”

Gary Lineker issues verdict on Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd

On other potential title candidates, Lineker has explained why he cannot see any other side challenging for the Premier League this season.

“City are definitely in transition mode in more ways than one and probably more than anyone,” Lineker continued.

“So, anything could happen this season; I still see them making the Champions League, but I don’t envisage them being in the title race.”

On Liverpool, he added: “Obviously a new manager has come in, he’s got to change the style and has actually said himself that he’s not sure they’re quite ready yet for what I want, so it might take a bit of time and one or two signings.

“They’ve obviously lost a couple of experienced players, so I think they’ll just make Champions League football.”

And on Manchester United, he noted: “The big question is, can Michael Carrick continue with how well he was doing last season, given the fact that this time they have Champions League football as well?

“I think the squad looks a tad light to compete on all fronts at present, so I think they are fourth or fifth with Liverpool.”

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