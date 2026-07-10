Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have hit out at FIFA and Gianni Infantino after England star Jarell Quansah was given a two-match ban.

On Thursday, it was announced that Quansah has been given an extended two-match ban after he was shown a straight red card during England’s 3-2 win over Mexico in the World Cup round of 16.

This will see Quansah miss England‘s World Cup quarter-final against Norway and potentially the semi-final against Argentina or Switzerland, and FIFA have been called out for their hypocrisy.

This is because United States forward Folarin Balogun was permitted to play against Belgium in the round of 16 after being sent off against Bosnia in the previous round.

Unlike Quansah, Balogun was given a suspended one-game ban, so he was available for the Belgium game and Shearer has hit out at FIFA’s “scandalous” decision-making.

“Fifa have brought all this on themselves,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football.

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“How on earth does Quansah now get two games, Balogun got one suspended and got it taken away, yet Quansah now has to miss if England get through the two games.

“It’s absolutely scandalous. Such a bad look.”

Lineker replied: “I think his position at Fifa now is almost untenable.”

“It’s an absolute farce…”

Chelsea legend Joe Cole then likened Infantino to comedy character Basil Fawlty, while Micah Richards labelled the situation as an “absolute farce”.

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Cole said: “He’s got one job. He’s like Basil Fawlty, falling over himself all the time and messing it up.”

Richards added: “It’s an absolute farce, isn’t it? How many times? All the good things that have happened in this competition?

“All the success stories, we keep talking about them, but this is just ridiculous.”

Journalist Rob Dorsett, meanwhile, has shed light on Tuchel’s response to Quansah’s red card, claiming he made a demand to FA officials after being “so angered by the decision”.

“I understand England remain very frustrated with the process that led to the decision, but there is no real avenue for an appeal under FIFA’s rules during a World Cup,” Dorsett explained.

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“In the Premier League, any team can appeal against a sending-off (knowing that a frivolous appeal can lead to a lengthier ban), but during the World Cup, that process does not exist.

“Instead, I’ve been told that Thomas Tuchel was so angered by the decision, he told FA officials he wanted them to express the team’s clear dissatisfaction with the process followed by the match officials.

“Despite the FA’s submissions, Quansah’s ban has been extended.”