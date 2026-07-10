Liverpool reluctantly accept conditions to sign Jones replacement to get a deal done

Premier League side Liverpool have now accepted the conditions to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, according to reports.

It was recently claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are ‘leading the pack of English clubs’ in the race to sign Bouaddi, who has been impressing at the World Cup for Morocco.

Real Madrid have apparently been ‘monitoring him for some time’, while the report from Spanish newspaper AS claimed that Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and some Italian clubs were also keeping a close eye on a potential deal for Bouaddi.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in late June hat Man City have now ‘held initial talks’ over a deal to sign Bouaddi with PSG ‘not advancing yet’.

Romano said on X: ‘Manchester City held initial talks for Ayyoub Bouaddi as potential target for the future.

‘There are 4 clubs involved, PSG not advancing yet having different top priorities.

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‘#MCFC keen on Bouaddi with possible plan to let him stay at Lille until start of season 2027/28.’

Liverpool were not mentioned in a recent update from journalist Ben Jacobs earlier this month, while Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were all mooted as potential destinations.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Bouaddi of Morocco is a player that they’re (City) looking at very closely. Manchester United like him. Chelsea and Arsenal have the player on their radar and Bayern Munich too.

“And this is a fascinating transfer story because Lille are prepared to sell but they heavily favour a deal for 2027. Man City have shown they are willing to at least discuss this that put forwards a loan back or a pre-agreement, so the player can do one more season with Lille.”

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He added: “It’s 80 million at the moment but could come down for those that say to Lille loan back or pre-agreement. It’s 100 million for other clubs that want an immediate transfer. So that’s going to be one to watch.”

Liverpool want Bouaddi to replace Jones

But, in a huge update for Liverpool fans hoping they would sign Bouaddi, Football Insider have claimed that the Reds and Arsenal are ‘reluctantly prepared to loan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi back to Lille if they can sign him this summer’.

Liverpool are ‘willing to accept that demand if it is the only way to get a deal done’, while Lille are holding out for close to £100m to sell him this summer.

The Reds are ‘working to fine-tune their squad for new boss Andoni Iraola’ and Bouaddi is seen as a potential replacement for Curtis Jones, should he move on this summer.

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