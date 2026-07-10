Kylian Mbappe delivers injury update as France fret over superstar forward

France may have reached the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Morocco on Thursday, but an injury scare involving superstar skipper Kylian Mbappe could be a major concern going forward.

After missing a penalty in the first half, Mbappe made amends with a brilliant effort to open the scoring for Didier Deschamps’ side on the hour mark, before Ousmane Dembele secured the win and a clash with either Spain or Belgium in the last four on July 14.

However, France coach Deschamps will be concerned as Mbappe asked to be substituted in the 77th minute against Morocco after suffering a kock to his right ankle.

The Real Madrid forward, who has scored eight goals at the World Cup to date, was injured after a heavy challenge from Morocco centre-back Issa Diop.

READ: Mbappe is Mr World Cup and France look simply unstoppable after Morocco cruise

Mbappe was left grimacing as he sat on the pitch before being substituted, and was then sat on the bench with a large ice pack on his ankle.

After the full-time whistle, Mbappe was able to jog and jump on the pitch during his celebrations with his France teammates, and when asked about his injury after the victory, said: “I’m okay, I took a knock to the ankle but I’m fine.

“At that moment, JP [Mateta] was fitter than me to play the last 15 minutes, I came off and he came on. It’s good, he almost scored too.”

Meanwhile, Deschamps added: “Kylian had a bit of an ankle injury.

“He was feeling some pain, Manu [Kone] had a knock to the knee, it’s normal, the matches come thick and fast. It’s good for Warren [Zaire-Emery], I can’t please everyone.

“I imagine there’s a lot of excitement in France, here we’re a bit in our own bubble. We’re taking another step today, we’re back in the final four… that means we’re still here.”

Vieira reveals England fears

Meanwhile, France legend Patrick Vieira says he hopes France do not have to face England should they advance through to the World Cup final.

Providing punditry for ITV after the victory over Morocco, Vieira spelled out who he would rather France face at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 19.

“What you’re hoping is that the Mexico result can given them that boost of confidence that they need,’ former Arsenal teammate Ian Wright said of England’s hopes on the back of the side’s unforgettable victory over at the Azteca Stadium last weekend.

“We know we’ve got two world-class players who are match-winners.”

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In response to Wright’s comments on England, Vieira said: “But why do you believe that England can’t do it?

“I know that we’re not at the final yet but I don’t want France to face England in the final.

“I would prefer France to play Argentina.”