According to reports, former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reached a decision on whether to stay in Europe with a ‘deal already in place’.

Salah‘s future remains in doubt after it was announced that he is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

The veteran forward went from one of the best players in the Premier League in 2024/25 to having an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign, in which he slipped in the pecking order at Anfield.

Salah butted heads with former Liverpool boss Arne Slot as he had limited game time, but this was justified because he was only having a limited impact on games.

Still, he has performed better at the World Cup and he is also not short of options for his next move heading into next season.

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Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have previously failed with moves for Salah, and other Middle East sides are in the running to sign him.

A switch to the MLS has also been mooted, while he has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Roma.

Now, though, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Salah has ‘made a decision’ on staying in Europe, with this possibility now deemed ‘increasingly unlikely’.

‘Expectation’ with Salah revealed

Instead, the ‘expectation’ with Salah is that he will either move to the Saudi Pro League or the United States.

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Salah is said to be ‘closing in’ on his next move, with Inter Miami and San Diego FC mentioned as possible destinations in the MLS.

Though a move to the Saudi Pro League seems to be the most advanced at the moment.

The report explained:

‘The Saudi Pro League has spent years planning for Salah’s arrival, viewing him as the ideal figurehead to further strengthen the league’s global profile. ‘TEAMtalk understands a deal in principle is already in place with the league, although Salah has yet to determine which club he would join.’

It is also noted that ‘geography is playing a major role in Salah’s thinking’, because he is ‘understood to favour clubs based in the west of Saudi Arabia because of their close proximity to his homeland, but nothing is off the table’.

Liverpool are still in the process of replacing Salah after it emerged that top target Yan Diomande wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, a report claimed the Reds are now ready to bid for an £80m-rated alternative.

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