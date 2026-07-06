David Moyes has described Mohamed Salah as “exceptional” after revealing Everton’s decision on signing the Liverpool icon on a free transfer.

Salah, 34, was granted permission to leave Liverpool this summer despite still having 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Egyptian will forever be a legend at Anfield, though it’s fair to say his storied spell on Merseyside did not conclude how he would have hoped.

Salah showed dramatic signs of decline in his final season with Liverpool, which was also marred by a public falling out with former boss, Arne Slot.

As such, one theory suggests Salah could attempt to exact a measure of revenge on his former employers by way of who he signs for next.

Salah is technically a free agent right now and is still to put pen to paper with his next club. Doing so with a bitter rival like Everton would certainly make headlines and raise the temperature over at Anfield.

Now, Everton boss David Moyes has responded to a question – that was slightly tongue-in-cheek – centring on Salah signing with the blue half of Merseyside.

“Impossible” for Everton to sign Mo Salah – David Moyes

When appearing on Egyptian TV station ON Sport, Moyes was asked about Salah switching sides in the city, but declared (as relayed by The Liverpool Echo): “No, no. Not possible. The rivalry is too big.

“Mohamed Salah’s meaning to Liverpool is too big, so that would be impossible.”

Salah was recently named as Liverpool’s fourth greatest player of all time by the club, beaten only by Ian Rush in third, Kenny Dalglish in second and Steven Gerrard in first.

Nine of his 257 goals for Liverpool came against Everton. Along with Steven Gerrard on nine, he is the joint-top scorer in Merseyside derbies in the Premier League era.

Moyes went on to term Salah and his Liverpool spell “exceptional,” though did admit he and all Evertonians are not-so-secretly glad to see the back of the Egyptian.

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“I am not a specialist on Mo Salah because my team is Everton and we are fierce competitors,” said the Toffees manager.

“But I think all Evertonians were glad to see the back of Mo because he has been so good over the years. He’s been a great goalscorer, a good player and he has been enjoyed by the Liverpool supporters.

“So I think we are all glad to see that Mo is leaving Liverpool. I am sure it won’t be the end for him. But the performances during his career at Liverpool have been exceptional.”

While it’s still unknown who Salah will sign for next, what is clear is it won’t be Everton.