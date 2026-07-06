Tottenham told how much to pay for next signing after £47m bid is rejected

Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham have been told they will have to pay as much as €80m to land Martin Baturina in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Croatia international started all four of his country’s fixtures at the World Cup as they lost 2-1 to Portugal in their Round of 32 clash last week.

Baturina had a good first season in Serie A with Como in 2025/26 with the former Dinamo Zagreb star contributing six goals and three assists in 29 appearances.

Como paid a fee of €22m to take him from Dinamo Zagreb to Italy after Baturina made 165 appearances for the Croatian side.

And now 23-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from around Europe with Premier League sides Tottenham and Aston Villa weighing up a bid.

Tottenham are looking to improve in all areas this summer after narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship by a couple of points last term.

READ: Five-year net spend table now topped by Spurs after Tonali transfer

The Spurs hierarchy have already completed an incredible six signings with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka joining on free transfers from Liverpool, Bournemouth and Burnley respectively.

Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton last month in a deal worth £52m, while West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali have also swapped allegiances to Tottenham in two deals worth around £185m.

And now 24 Sata (via Sport Witness) claims that a number of the Croatian players from the World Cup are now ‘hot commodities’ in the European market.

The newspaper adds that as far as Baturina is concerned, ‘interest is increasing, offers are pouring in, but the price has risen drastically’.

READ: Spurs are biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

Tottenham and Aston Villa have been credited with interest, as an unnamed Premier League side had a bid worth €55m (£47m) turned down.

Now Tottenham, Aston Villa and any other interested parties have been told that ‘offer €80m and he’s yours’ but it remains to be seen if any suitors are prepared to bid that high.

One thing is for sure, Spurs are not going to stop in their pursuit of more new signings with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that they still want a left winger and a striker this summer.

Jacobs told the Market Madness podcast: “As we’ve just heard, Tottenham are going to be ambitious. They had £100million of capital injected into the club. They want a left winger, very possibly a number nine, too, so keep an eye on Tottenham right up until deadline day, because there are more signings to come.”

READ NEXT: Romano confirms Tottenham are ‘working on’ seventh deal as Tonali ‘concerns’ are addressed