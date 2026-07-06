Manchester United are planning to make contact with Real Madrid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, as Michael Carrick’s side are ready to make a big splash in the summer transfer window.

Tchouameni has long been on the radar of Man Utd, who are planning to sign at least two new midfielders this summer.

Man Utd have a deal in place for Ederson Silva already, with Atalanta agreeing to sell the Brazil international midfielder to Old Trafford.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, looked at Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, but they have missed out on all of them

While Anderson has joined Manchester City from Nottingham Forest, Tottenham have signed Fernandes and Tonali from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Man Utd would love to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni, though, is the dream target for Man Utd, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, although he has noted two problems for the Red Devils.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel last month: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double.

“One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

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“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Man Utd ready to go big for Aurelien Tchouameni

It has now emerged that Man Utd are ready to splash the cash on Tchouameni and bring him to Old Trafford.

According to AS, Man Utd are ‘prepared to put a lot of money on the table to secure a signing they consider essential to their objective of recovering the ground lost in recent years’.

Madrid, though, will demand at least €100million (£85.5m) for the France international defensive midfielder, who wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has noted: ‘The first contacts regarding a potential deal, which would be one of the biggest of the transfer window, are expected in the coming days.

‘For now, it seems like a distant dream for United, but everything could change.’

Tchouameni, who is starring for France at the 2026 World Cup, is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2028.

One of the best defensive midfielders in the world, the 26-year-old has won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League once each other Los Blancos so far in his career.

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