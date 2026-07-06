Man Utd pull out of £70m transfer as next two midfield targets are revealed

Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have decided not to pursue a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and instead target two other Premier League stars, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already got one signing lined up with Atalanta midfielder Ederson set to join after Brazil’s exit from the World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Ederson will have the second part of his medical this week before sealing a transfer to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are still looking for at least one, maybe two, more midfield signings this summer with the Red Devils linked to numerous players.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been reluctant to pay over the odds for players this summer with Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes two signings they missed out on for that reason.

Man Utd are now exploring other targets with TEAMtalk revealing that Chelsea’s Andrey Santos and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams ‘have once again emerged as serious candidates’ to join the Red Devils this summer.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Chelsea keen to profit from Man Utd’s midfield woes

The Red Devils have ‘made fresh enquiries’ to sign Santos, who faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, and ‘his signing looks to be one they could quickly look to rigorously pursue’.

TEAMtalk claim that Adams was discussed at the same time as talks took place over a move for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and the Cherries ‘would be prepared to consider offers in the region of £50million should formal interest develop’.

Brighton have dropped their asking price from £100m for Baleba – who the Red Devils attempted to sign last summer – but TEAMtalk insists that the Seagulls are still looking for at least £70m from Man Utd if they want to sign the Cameroon international this summer.

The website adds: ‘That remains above the level United are currently comfortable committing, and rather than pursue what could prove a blind alley, they have instead revisited a number of players valued closer to the £50million mark.’

Tchouameni and Scott also ones to watch at Man Utd

As well as those targets, Romano recently claimed that Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth’s Scott are also in the frame to join Man Utd.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest to Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

READ: Andrey Santos stance on joining Man Utd from Chelsea emerges

“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for United?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs around him this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd. Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, it’s no – he is not leaving.

“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

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