Michael Carrick helps Tottenham complete £60m winger signing after Man Utd decision made

Tottenham now have a clearer path to completing a £60m winger signing, with Michael Carrick and Manchester United expected to step aside.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham are in the market for a new winger this summer, with Spurs potentially adding two.

Tottenham’s No 1 target is Manchester City’s Savinho. They’re also keen on Cody Gakpo at Liverpool, and according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Rafael Leao too.

AC Milan and Leao will part ways this summer. The two parties have agreed to end their affiliation that dates all the way back to 2019, with an asking price of €60m-€70m / £51m-£60m set.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian sides are already making approaches for the Portugal international who is currently at the World Cup.

‘Rafa Leão, still expected to leave AC Milan this summer with options to be assessed post-World Cup,’ wrote Romano on X.

‘Leão and club agree on exit as best solution; Saudi Pro League clubs have started approaches. He’s waiting for European clubs but Saudi an option too.’

TEAMtalk have verified Leao would prefer to remain in Europe, and his true aim is actually to sign with a leading Premier League side.

Rafael Leao says yes to Tottenham

Accordingly, he’s been offered by his representatives to big-spending Tottenham, and the right-footer has given his approval to signing for Roberto De Zerbi’s side if they strike a club-to-club agreement with Milan.

A wrinkle in this story for Spurs comes in the form of Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a left winger, and the latest from The Sun states they’ve been offered the player by his representatives.

They declared: ‘AC Milan and Portugal winger Rafael Leao’s representatives have approached Man Utd over a possible move.’

Man Utd decide against signing AC Milan winger

However, United boss Carrick appears to have done his old club Spurs a favour, with the report then insisting Leao is not a priority signing for Carrick. As such, Man Utd are not expected to challenge Spurs for Leao’s transfer.

‘But Michael Carrick does not view him as a key target despite interest in him,’ they added.

With the Leao route likely closed, Man Utd could put all their eggs in Crysencio Summerville’s basket.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd medical this week as Fabrizio Romano insists €45m transfer deal ‘verbally agreed’

* Andrey Santos stance on joining Man Utd from Chelsea emerges

* Bournemouth tell Man Utd whether they’re selling Alex Scott after ‘direct contact’

Ben Jacobs recently claimed Man Utd have opened club-to-club talks with West Ham.

What’s more, the presence of a relegation clause in the Dutchman’s deal means he can be signed for far less than the cost of buying Leao.

Summerville can be bought for £40m, though the caveat is that fee has to be paid up front and in full.

Alternatively, West Ham are open to accepting a deal containing structured payments, so long as the overall cost of the package is higher than £40m.