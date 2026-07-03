Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in their quest to add Rafael Leao to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s team, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that AC Milan are willing to sell the winger.

It emerged this week that Tottenham are interested in signing Leao from Milan in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham want to sign a new winger, and the Portugal international star, who is playing at the 2026 World Cup, is on the radar of the north London club.

The Independent reported: ‘It is understood that Rafael Leao has been broached as an option in informal discussions with Milan, and there is still a possibility they move for Savinho, having pushed hard for the Manchester City winger last year.’

In June, La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Football Italia, stated that Leao has a release clause of €175million (£149.6m) in his contract at Milan.

However, the Italian club are reportedly willing to sell Leao for €50m (£42.7m).

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Milan are ready are ready to sell Leao, even though former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is now the club’s new manager.

AC Milan ready to sell Tottenham target Rafael Leao

Romano said about Leao on his YouTube channel: “After the World Cup, my understanding is that even after appointing Ruben Amorim, even after this Portuguese connection, even after the fact that Rafael Leao had some good moments at the World Cup so far, AC Milan keep considering Rafael Leao a player out of their long-term project.

“So, for AC Milan, the exit of Rafa Leao is a serious possibility.

“He remains a player available on the market, so get ready because movements around Leao could start soon, and the player is still considered in the exit list at Milan.

“So, a situation that we have to track and follow for sure.

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“Then, will depend obviously on the price.

“Milan already spent big money on a Portuguese player like Goncalo Ramos, so to sell Rafael Leao, who is still under contract, they would asl for important money, but the club, Milan, remain in tension to let Rafael Leao go this summer.

“So, the doors are open.

“While Christian Pulisic is a player considered crucial for Milan by the president Gerry Cardinale, by the coach Ruben Amorim, so they want to continue with Pulisic, the situation with Leao is completely different and is expected to leave the club in this summer transfer window.”

Rafael Leao fancies Premier League move

Leao himself has previously said that he would love to play in the Premier League.

The Portuguese winger told Sport TV in Portugal in early June: “I need a new challenge.

“I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.

“The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or LaLiga would make more of my talent, as a player.

“If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy.

“I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level.

“Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.”

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