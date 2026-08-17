Liverpool submit massive new Bradley Barcola offer as agreement edges closer

Liverpool have offered Paris Saint-Germain a huge €135million (£115m) for Bradley Barcola, according to a French report.

When opening negotiations with PSG, Liverpool signalled they would be willing to pay £86-100m for the electric winger. The Reds have since agreed personal terms with Barcola, while the player himself has informed PSG that he wants to move to Anfield.

Liverpool are willing to go as high as £120m, whereas PSG first set Barcola’s price tag at £145m.

As per transfer reporters Graeme Bailey and Alex Crook, PSG have since lowered their demands to £125m – the fee Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer.

French outlet Foot01 claim Liverpool’s transfer business has been boosted by investment from a consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the Reds have therefore submitted a €135m/£115m bid for Barcola.

The transfer is ‘accelerating’ as Liverpool inch closer to striking an agreement with PSG.

READ: Ten best wingers available this summer includes Liverpool target Barcola and Milan duo

Liverpool’s ‘significantly increased offer’ has a decent chance of being accepted by PSG, if Foot01 are to be believed. That is because PSG ‘did not immediately dismiss it out of hand’.

However, the back-to-back Champions League winners have already come down once to £125m, so it is hard to see them dropping their demands further to £115m.

Instead, Liverpool’s alleged £115m bid could kick off a final round of negotiations that sees the two clubs meet somewhere in the middle, potentially through add-ons.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Liverpool have also agreed personal terms with Barcola’s fellow PSG winger, Ibrahim Mbaye.

There is the potential for Andoni Iraola’s side to sign the attacking duo in a double deal worth upwards of £150m.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has provided the following update on his YouTube channel: “For Paris Saint-Germain in terms of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, both of them not even on the bench. What does it mean guys?

“The expectation is for both of them to go because Paris Saint-Germain up front already have Desire Doue, Ousmane Demebele, Khvicha Kvaraskhelia, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche – six fantastic players and in this moment the expectation is for Barcola to go and for Mbaye to go.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola. Liverpool are confident for Barcola. Liverpool are pushing for Barcola.

“I expect this deal to accelerate. Now we enter from Monday into crucial stages of the story. So the negotiations will continue but Liverpool have a verbal agreement, of course on personal terms with Bradley Barcola and Liverpool want to accelerate. So deal absolutely on.”

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