How to watch the Cardiff vs Wrexham in the Championship

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The Championship has kicked off and the final fixture of the first weekend will be a Welsh derby between Cardiff and Wrexham.

The Monday night fixture will be the final game of the opening Football League season that started with an entertaining draw between Wolves and Blackburn on Friday night.

Fans of Cardiff and Wrexham have had to remain patient throughout the weekend as they open their season at 8pm on Monday evening, with the match streamed exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK. The match will be the first Monday Night Football of the season on Sky and one of the few Championship games to be shown as the main Monday night game due to the Premier League not starting until next week.

All but the 3pm Saturday fixtures will be screened exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK after the streaming service secured the rights to the Football League in a five year deal starting in 2024.

It means fans with a Sky Sports subscription can watch the games on their TV or on the Sky Sports app. Those without Sky Sports can add it to existing Sky subscriptions for £20 per month.

Fans without Sky Sports will need either a subscription, starting from £35 a month for the cheapest package with Sky Sports, or they add a rolling monthly Sky Sports package to their Sky for £27 and that can be cancelled anytime.

US-based viewers can watch up to 250 Football League games on CBS, which holds the rights in America. You can get that here.

Elsewhere around the world BeIN has the rights to the Championship across the Middle East and in Australia and New Zealand, while DAZN has the rights to the Football League in Japan and Canada.

ESPN+ and Disney+ hold the rights to the Football League across South America and the Caribbean, while Viaplay has the rights in Scandinavia.

Non-UK viewers will also be able to follow individual club’s games via the iFollow service. All matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast. However, this is not available for UK viewers because 3pm games are still subject to the blackout on broadcasting games at the traditional slot.