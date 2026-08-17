Man Utd ‘in talks’ for midfielder move as part of double deal – Sky Sports

Manchester United have entered into club-to-club talks for a midfielder move that could be part of a double deal, according to multiple reports.

The biggest stories around Man Utd right now, at least from a transfer news perspective, regard the club’s ongoing attempts to sign a new left-back and third central midfielder.

That was true until Monday afternoon when The Telegraph broke news of Turkish champions, Galatasaray, preparing a gigantic play for United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Galatasaray are drafting a bid totalling €50m, but the real story comes in the claims the wages they’re offering would see Fernandes double his money…

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Around the time of that update, Sky Sports also brought news of United entering into club-to-club talks with Championship side, West Bromwich Albion.

The purpose of the talks is to discuss a permanent switch to the Hawthorns for Toby Collyer.

Man Utd in talks with West Brom for Toby Collyer transfer

Sky reporter, Danyal Khan, wrote on X: ‘West Brom have approached Man Utd over a potential move for Toby Collyer.

‘WBA exploring permanent move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

‘Collyer spent first half of 25/26 season on loan at the Hawthorns but a calf injury cut his time at the club short.’

Khan’s reporting was quickly backed up by fellow journalist, Ben Jacobs.

He wrote: ‘West Brom are in talks with Manchester United over Toby Collyer, as @DanyalHKhan and @SkySportsLyall called.

‘Collyer played 12 times for West Brom on loan last season before picking up a calf injury. Understand talks centre around a permanent exit.’

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Collyer, 22, is in the final year of his contract at Man Utd. As such, a permanent sale while United can still generate a fee makes sense for the Red Devils.

Collyer’s potential exit forms part of a wider strategy shift at Old Trafford, with INEOS hoping to monetise their academy by selling off many of their younger stars who they don’t feel have what it takes to make it big in the first-team.

Explaining the situation, along with naming who else besides Collyer could go, the Daily Mail stated: ‘Earlier this month, Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek, 22, joined Middlesbrough for around £14m along with a host of add-ons including a buy back clause and 35 per cent sell on.

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‘Sources have disclosed that 19-year-old left-back Harry Amass, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, could leave Old Trafford for a fee of around £7m, again with add-ons.

‘Midfielder Toby Collyer is another United feel they could command a sizable fee for, although the increased number of fixtures the club expect to play this season, following European qualification, may well increase the number of opportunities to impress for those on the fringes of the squad.’

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