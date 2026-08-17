Arsenal could field two unique XIs and probably finish as Premier League champions and runners-up; no wonder Mikel Arteta wants a rule change.

The Gunners boss isn’t pushing for a Spain-inspired Arsenal B to enter the league system, but if he did they could be their own biggest challengers.

Arsenal

First XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Second XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

The rest: Meslier, Nwaneri, Vieira, Nelson, Dowman, Jesus

“It’s really sad not to have the availability. I’ve been fighting with the Premier League to extend, to accommodate more players in the squad, because it’s always tough. They deserve to be in the squad; there is no question. Ethan as well. Marli as well. He has done the whole pre-season with us. Hopefully we can change that rule, and players can enjoy on the pitch and be an option to play and contribute to the team as much as possible.”

Mikel Arteta has been lobbying for expanded Premier League matchday squads for some time – and you can see why. One of Arsenal’s key strengths over their perceived rivals is the sheer depth of seamlessly interchangeable options they have assembled at great and painstaking expense.

The opening goal of the Community Shield shellacking of Manchester City was scored by their first-choice left-back (popping up at centre-forward) and assisted by his chief back-up – although Myles Lewis-Skelly might have graduated to full-time midfielder now.

Arsenal could conceivably field two entirely unique XIs this season: one which would be expected to retain the title, and another that would probably be the closest challengers.

That bomb squad isn’t bad either.

Chelsea

First XI: Sanchez; Lacroix, Fofana, Colwill; Palestra, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chavarria; Palmer; Rogers, Pedro

Second XI: Penders; Gusto, Tosin, Sarr, Hato; Estevao, James, Lavia, Neto; Jackson; Welbeck

The rest: Slonina; Anselmino, Disasi, Acheampong, Essugo, Barco, Henderson, Gittens, Mudryk, Quenda, Delap, Emegha, Guiu

Chelsea can irrefutably boast an advantage over pretty much everyone else in terms of quantity over quality. They could field a third-choice XI out of those misfits, even if it would be hilariously bad.

That is an absurd amount of chaff separated from wheat and ready to be packed away to Strasbourg if no-one else bites before the window closes.

But those are two pretty strong teams Xabi Alonso can call upon, while underlining the tactical versatility he hopes to foster at Stamford Bridge.

A case can quite easily be made for Reece James to make that first-choice side in at least two positions, while Geovany Quenda, Valentin Barco, Willian Estevao and Pedro Neto could feasibly push themselves into the echelon above over the course of the season.

There is enough evidence to suggest Chelsea should at least compete for the title.

Liverpool

First XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Wirtz; Ngumoha, Isak, Gakpo

Second XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Araujo, Leoni, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott; Chiesa, Ekitike, Munoz

The rest: Woodman, Gomez, Ramsay, Endo, Bajcetic, Nyoni

Since Andoni Iraola admitted “we need more players” more than a month ago, whatever remains of Liverpool’s transfer committee have furnished his squad with a single Ronald Araujo on loan.

The Reds are setting their new manager up for failure with the most shallow of squads.

There are considerable quality drop-offs in pretty much every position, from unconvincing second-choice shot-stopper Mamardashvili to the questionable full-backs, scant centre-half options and uninspiring midfield.

It isn’t much better in attack, with all manner of extremities crossed over the fitness levels of Isak and Ekitike after long-term injuries. They need Bradley Barcola, Ibrahim Mbaye or pretty much anyone fairly desperately, if only to knock Federico Chiesa that bit further down the pecking order.

Manchester City

First XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bouaddi; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Second XI: Rulli; Khusanov, Guehi, Reis, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez, Kovacic; Savinho, Cherki, Grealish; Marmoush

The rest: Bettinelli, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Kabore, Echeverri, Monga

Another forward line which collapses under precious little scrutiny after scratching beneath the surface. Another midfield which struggles to evoke much confidence of rotating successfully to compete on two fronts, never mind four. Another defence which must dread any form of training kickabouts against the first team.

Even between the sticks there has been a notable downgrade with the departure of James Trafford.

The respective futures of Rodri, Tijani Reijnders and Bouaddi are reflected in the XIs, but Enzo Maresca admitted that Manchester City “knew already before” the Community Shield humbling “the things that we need to do”. After that, “for sure, we are going to do something before the transfer window closes”.

They need to. Grealish’s presence in that second-choice team is particularly damning.

Manchester United

First XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Santos, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Second XI: Darlow; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dorgu; Mainoo, Ugarte; Amad, Mount, Rashford; Zirkzee

The rest: Heaton, Heaven, Amass, Collyer, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Lacey

“We want more, we need more. We keep looking forward to how we can do that,” says Michael Carrick, who might not embrace the INEOS version of “looking forward” in the transfer market.

Under no circumstances will it involve actually paying the sort of fees thrown around for high-calibre midfielders this summer. It might include settling for a Joao Palinha-shaped compromise. It cannot mean going into the season with a crocked Ugarte as one of the next cabs off the rank.

The great attacking restructure of 2025 was more straightforward, but even that only really strengthened the first team and left behind a supporting cast plagued by question marks.

Those centre-halves are basically transposable, although Harry Maguire will always end up inexplicably being the most important and least droppable.

Tottenham

First XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Simons, Tel; Solanke

Second XI: Dubravka; Gray, Senesi, Danso, Robertson; Bergvall, Gallagher; Kulusevski, Maddison, Moore; Richarlison

The rest: Austin, Takai, Davies, Bentancur, Sarr, Odobert, Scarlett

With the attacking “bomba” Roberto De Zerbi promised some time ago yet to go off, there is every chance that really quite decent Spurs team is enhanced further in this ludicrously ambitious summer.

They might also revert to type and get Clinton N’Jie on the cheap, forcing De Zerbi to spontaneously combust. This is Spurs and nothing is certain.

A handful of players in that second-choice side could easily stake their case for a promotion to the A team. Gray in every position, for one, as well as Senesi, Robertson, Bergvall, Richarlison and, if he ever walks again, Kulusevski.

It would definitely be an idea to avoid the squad-wiping lasagnes, mind.