Liverpool ‘offer’ £56m for Real Madrid star who will be next signing after Bradley Barcola

Liverpool intend to make Real Madrid striker Endrick their next signing after Bradley Barcola with a bid lodged, according to reports.

The Reds have brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna and Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona so far this summer, while Jeremy Jacquet completed his long-awaited move from Rennes, which was lined up in the winter.

Liverpool are looking for a player to fill the big boots left behind by Mohamed Salah, who has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor after leaving Anfield in the summer.

After Yan Diomande chose to Real Madrid over Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds have moved on to PSG star Barcola as their top target.

Fabrizio Romano gave a fresh update about France international Barcola on Monday morning, the Italian journalist said: “For Paris Saint-Germain in terms of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, both of them not even on the bench. What does it mean guys?

“The expectation is for both of them to go because Paris Saint-Germain up front already have Desire Doue, Ousmane Demebele, Khvicha Kvaraskhelia, Ferran Torres, Mika Goots and Maghnes Akliouche – six fantastic players and in this moment the expectation is for Barcola to go and for Mbaye to go.

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“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola. Liverpool are confident for Barcola. Liverpool are pushing for Barcola.

“I expect this deal to accelerate. Now we enter from Monday into crucial stages of the story. So the negotiations will continue but Liverpool have a verbal agreement, of course on personal terms with Bradley Barcola and Liverpool want to accelerate. So deal absolutely on.”

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Liverpool intend to make Real Madrid forward Endrick, who was on loan at Lyon in the second half of last season, their next signing after getting Barcola over the line.

Liverpool’s ‘offer’ has reached €65m (£56m) for Endrick as they look to convince Real Madrid to sell with Los Blancos likely to offload the Brazilian youngster if Jose Mourinho gives his approval.

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Endrick is once again likely to be a bit-part player at the Bernabeu next season with new signing Diomande providing further competition in the forward areas.

The report adds that ‘once they finalise the Barcola deal, their intention is to also secure Endrick’ and the £56m ‘would allow Real Madrid to recoup their initial investment’.

Endrick signed from Brazilian side Palmeiras in July 2024 with reports at the time claiming that Real Madrid paid €60m plus €12m in taxes.

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