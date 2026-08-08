Manchester United, Chelsea and other Premier League sides have reportedly been ‘contacted’ over signing Real Madrid star Endrick.

The forward joined Real Madrid from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in 2022 for around £51m with the reputation of being one of the best young footballers in the world.

However, the 20-year-old’s career at Real Madrid is yet to get off the ground, and he spent the second half of the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Ligue Un outfit Lyon.

And Endrick shone for Lyon, having contributed six goals and seven assists in his 18 appearances.

Despite this, Endrick’s future at Real Madrid remains in doubt, partly because he faces having limited game time following the arrival of Yan Diomande.

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And this has led to reports linking Endrick with a summer transfer, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that he is ‘frustrated’ and keen on an exit.

The report claims Man Utd and Chelsea are among a host of Premier League clubs who have been ‘contacted’ over signing Endrick.

Endrick has reportedly decided that his ‘preferred destination’ is a move to England, and ‘Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham have also ‘held conversations regarding the Brazil international’s situation’.

Now, Endrick’s representatives are said to be ‘in dialogue with Real Madrid over what an exit could look like’, with president Florentino Perez only open to sanctioning his exit on one condition.

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Real Madrid ‘only want’ Endrick exit on one condition

According to the report, Real Madrid ‘only wants’ a straight loan deal for Endrick, and this would only appeal to certain Premier League clubs.

The report claims:

‘Real’s preference would be another straight loan, similar to the arrangement that saw him spend last season at Lyon, and crucially without any purchase option. ‘That model would appeal to Tottenham, Aston Villa and Fulham, all of whom would be open to such a deal. However, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all made it clear that they would only seriously consider a move if it included an option to buy.’

Earlier this year, Endrick was keen to keep his options open when he was asked about his Real Madrid future.

“Do I have any chance of staying at Olympique Lyonnais? Honestly, I don’t know. I’m here on loan for six months.”

He added: “If I have to go back to Real Madrid, I’ll do it gladly. And if I have to go somewhere else, I’ll do that too.”

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