Endrick has been told to consider Arsenal

Arsenal could help to reignite Endrick’s career by signing the Brazilian wonderkid from Real Madrid, according to their former midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Endrick burst through as a teenage sensation at Palmeiras, scoring 21 goals in 82 outings for the club after making his debut aged just 16. The striker was quickly compared to Brazilian icon Ronaldo due to his fierce strength and incredible shot power.

Real Madrid agreed a €60million deal to sign Endrick in December 2022, and he officially moved to the Bernabeu in July 2024.

Despite his world-class potential, Endrick has yet to make a significant impact for Los Blancos, largely down to Kylian Mbappe being their main centre-forward.

Endrick has registered seven goals and seven assists in 18 appearances while on loan at Lyon this season, and when asked about his future at Madrid, the 19-year-old said recently: “I really don’t know.”

In a new interview, ex-Arsenal player Petit namechecked the Gunners when analysing Endrick’s future.

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“He’s so young, only 19 years old,” Petit said (via Goal). “He’s very talented, very gifted, but he’s like a crazy horse with a lot of energy.

“On the pitch, sometimes he’s a little bit too selfish. But at the same time, he knows he has huge qualities.

“He needs to be in the right environment to improve and develop because this guy is a diamond.

“What kind of club would be very good for him? Given his qualities, I would love for him to come to Arsenal, to be honest with you.”

Petit also discussed Endrick and Brazil’s World Cup chances.

“He can also impress at the World Cup, but Brazil is not the same team they were, they don’t play Brazilian football anymore,” he added.

“I watched a game against France in America three weeks ago, and we beat them again.

“I looked at the team, of course, some players were missing, but I’m thinking, ‘Wow, the Brazilian team has changed so much. I remember the likes of so many great, great names, great players in that national team.’

“Endrick, he has something about him. He can do something during the World Cup, there is a place for him in their XI.”

Endrick among Arsenal striker targets

Reports in March claimed Madrid president Florentino Perez is open to Endrick’s potential sale this summer. Perez has been tipped to hold out for €80m (£69m) before sanctioning the youngster’s exit.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a new No 9 to replace Gabriel Jesus and provide Viktor Gyokeres with serious competition for his starting spot. Kai Havertz is rumoured to be on Bayern Munich’s radar, too.

Endrick could end up being a fantastic signing for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta would likely be able to help him fulfil his destiny of becoming a global star.

However, there are other, more experienced strikers Arteta would prefer to sign. His dream capture is Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is open to leaving Atleti this summer but will cost anywhere between £100-130m. Victor Osimhen is another expensive goalscorer on Arteta’s shortlist.

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