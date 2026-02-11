Tottenham submit ‘dizzying’ bid for Real Madrid star and ‘offer’ deal to free agent in post-Frank plans

Tottenham have made a huge offer to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs announced on Wednesday morning that they had sacked Thomas Frank as manager after a dreadful first six months of the Premier League season.

In déjà vu from last season under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have excelled in Europe – finishing fourth in the Champions League standings – and been poor domestically, sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

Their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United was their 11th in the Premier League this season and saw Spurs extend their winless streak to eight league games.

Now Frank is gone, Tottenham are planning for next summer already with the north London club doing groundwork on a couple of potential early signings.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Spurs have made a ‘dizzying’ bid for Real Madrid striker Endrick, who has been impressing on loan at Lyon.

The report adds: ‘Tottenham has devised a £100 million financial strategy to persuade Real Madrid’s board to part with their prized young talent. The intention is to make the Palmeiras academy graduate the face of their attack for the next decade. Although Real Madrid sees the player as a key part of their future, the possibility of a record-breaking transfer fee is viewed favorably.

‘Real Madrid are open to offers, provided they reach stratospheric figures that justify the departure of such a highly talented player.’

In order to convince the young Brazilian to move to north London, Tottenham know ‘the project must revolve around him’ and ‘negotiations between the parties could intensify in the coming weeks if Real Madrid gives the final go-ahead.’

Tottenham ‘is pushing hard to finalize the deal before other European giants enter the race’ and the Premier League side are ‘prepared to make the biggest outlay in its history’.

Another report from Fichajes insists that Antonio Rudiger’s situation at Real Madrid ‘has not gone unnoticed by the Tottenham hierarchy’ with the former Chelsea defender out of contract in Spain in the summer.

And Tottenham have made ‘an offer’ to sign Rudiger on a free transfer with Spurs keen to avoid being left short if Cristian Romero leaves in the summer.

Former Tottenham head coach Tim Sherwood has suggested he would be open to taking on the Spurs head coach role on an interim basis but reckons John Heitinga will get the gig.

When asked if he would consider an offer to return, Sherwood told Sky Sports News: “I think there’s going to be a shortlist of people they could turn to.

“I genuinely believe they’re going to give it to John Heitinga. He’s the man there already, he’s got experience as a manager.

“It didn’t work out great for him, obviously, at Ajax but Tottenham in the Premier League is a great opportunity for someone who is not in a job.

“It’s a club I love, I know a lot about it and I’ve spent many years there in different capacities and it needs someone to give them a lift at the moment.

“Whether that’s me or whoever they decide to bring in, they’ve got a tough job on their hands.”