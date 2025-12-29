Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, and that move is said to be ‘one of the strongest options’ for him.

The Blues currently have seven options at centre-back. While they are missing Levi Colwill through injury and Axel Disasi hasn’t played all season, there are five men left to fill those roles.

But all five of the other options have played this term, and Chelsea are interested in adding more talent to the back line.

According to Spanish outlet AS, former Blues defender Rudiger is a player of interest, with his Real Madrid deal expiring in the summer.

They cite reports suggesting Chelsea are ‘one of the strongest options’ for the German defender if he is to leave.

The defender, who has played 163 times and won two Champions Leagues with Real, is yet to pen a new contract, with discussions having begun a few months ago but were postponed when Rudiger was injured in September.

Now, it is suggested he is open to listening to offers of moves away from the Bernabeu.

Galatasaray are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Rudiger, with Paris Saint-Germain also showing ‘strong interest.’

There are also said to be Saudi Arabian clubs ‘among the frontrunners’ to land the Real man, being monitored by Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

The finances on offer would likely be bigger in Saudi than the European clubs, though Chelsea and PSG are two sided who pay some of the biggest wages in Europe.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

* Chelsea ‘will offer’ swap deal for Real Madrid star as key Maresca starter heads out

* Man Utd told to sign ‘man possessed’ from Chelsea in surprise January transfer

* Every Prem club’s worst mistake in 2025: Gyokeres to Arsenal, Guehi transfer, Glasner exit, Frank to Spurs

Rudiger currently earns €280,000 a week (£244,000) which is more than double what the Blues paid him when he played there between 2017-2021.

Only Reece James and Raheem Sterling are reported to earn over that sum at Chelsea, so whether they’d want to pay Rudiger quite so much remains to be seen.

A move to Saudi might well appeal to Rudiger, though, as it was recently reported that one of his desired at the back end of his career was to play there.

Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Chelsea officials in Italy for close look at 21 y/o striker, with ‘danger’ present