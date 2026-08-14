According to reports, Liverpool have decided to ‘pause negotiations’ with Paris Saint-Germain about a deal for Bradley Barcola.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have turned to Barcola after missing out on Yan Diomande, who has joined Real Madrid.

Liverpool need to sign a top-level winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, and a move for Barcola has looked plausible because he has reportedly informed PSG of his desire to leave.

However, PSG are demanding around £145m for the winger, who is under contract until 2028.

On Friday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool have been in “daily contact” about Barcola, who already has a “verbal agreement” with the Premier League giants over personal terms.

“Liverpool are in daily contact with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola. There is already a verbal agreement with the player on personal terms, and Barcola wants the move to Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Liverpool ‘transfer bombshell’ gives them ‘major boost’ for Barcola signing



“He has never been untouchable, and Liverpool are ready to go strong for him.

“Even on Thursday, fresh contacts took place between the two clubs. The negotiations now depend on finding the right financial agreement, but this deal is very much alive.”

On Rio Ngumoha, Romano continued: “I want to make one thing very clear. Whatever happens with Barcola or Liverpool signing two wingers, Rio Ngumoha is untouchable.

“He was never close to joining Bayern Munich this summer, and Liverpool see him as a crucial part of both their present and future. Forget any rumours about him leaving.”

Liverpool pump breaks on Bradley Barcola

Now, though, a report from French outlet L’Equipe (via GFFN) claims Liverpool have opted to ‘pause negotiations’ with PSG until the ‘final ten days’ of this summer’s transfer window.

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According to the report, Liverpool have made this step because they are getting no closer to a breakthrough in talks with PSG about a fee, and they hope his valuation will decrease later in the window.

The report explains:

‘The Reds have identified the French international forward as their priority target to bolster their attacking options but are yet to find a breakthrough in discussions with the Ligue 1 champions. ‘Whilst Les Parisiens finalise the arrival of two new forwards in Ferran Torres (25) and Mika Godts (21), Liverpool have decided to wait until the final days of the window before restarting negotiations to sign the Frenchman. The Merseyside outfit will be hopeful that the UEFA Champions League winners are prepared to drop their asking price for the 23-year-old.’

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