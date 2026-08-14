Liverpool see Rio Ngumoha as an ‘untouchable’ member of their squad even if they sign two more wingers this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Liverpool have signed one wide player so far, with Victor Munoz arriving from Osasuna for €40million (£34m). However, Andoni Iraola needs further attacking recruits.

A replacement needs to be found for Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike will be out until December after undergoing Achilles surgery, while Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing Cody Gakpo.

Romano reported on Thursday that Liverpool are continuing talks for Bradley Barcola, though they have cooled their interest in his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye after deciding a double deal for the pair would be ‘too expensive’.

With Liverpool still intent on landing a second winger after Barcola, rival clubs could make contact for dazzling 17-year-old talent Ngumoha. Bayern Munich registered their interest in him in June but were knocked back by Liverpool.

On YouTube, Romano discussed Ngumoha’s future by saying: “Just to clarify that, should anything happen, Barcola or not Barcola, two wingers – because Liverpool’s intention is to add two wingers to the squad, especially if Gakpo goes to Tottenham – in any case, Rio Ngumoha is untouchable,” he said.

READ: Liverpool ‘transfer bombshell’ gives them ‘major boost’ for Barcola signing

“Rio Ngumoha was never close to joining Bayern this summer. Rio, for Liverpool, is [an] absolutely crucial part of [their] present and future project.”

Romano also confirmed that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Barcola.

“Liverpool remain in daily conversations with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola,” he added.

“Liverpool have an agreement with Bradley Barcola on personal terms, a verbal agreement.

Barcola ‘wants’ Liverpool move – Fabrizio Romano

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool. Liverpool are ready to go strong for Bradley Barcola.

“Liverpool are on it, I can guarantee that.

“Now it depends on the financial agreement. But even on Thursday, contacts took place between PSG and Liverpool, so the deal is on.”

Liverpool are determined to drive Barcola’s price down from £145m to £120m or less. But the transfer will ultimately depend on whether PSG accept a fee below £145m.

Although, there are conflicting reports on the player, as French outlet L’Equipe have suggested on Friday that Liverpool have paused talks.

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