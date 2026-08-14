Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

According to reports, Manchester City have submitted an ‘offer’ worth £102.5m for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

There should be significant developments regarding the Fernandez saga on Friday because Chelsea have set a 5pm deadline for a transfer to happen.

With the 2026/27 Premier League season starting next weekend, Chelsea clearly do not want uncertainty with Fernandez hanging over them heading into the new campaign.

Fernandez was one of Chelsea’s better players last season and is arguably one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, and he has been attracting interest from elsewhere this summer.

It initially looked likely that he would join Real Madrid, but a move to Manchester City has looked more plausible in recent days.

READ: Sky Sports man reveals how Man City can sign Enzo Fernandez after ‘major sale’ agreed



Man City have already signed Elliot Anderson and are currently pushing to land Ayyoud Bouaddi, but they are also looking to buy Fernandez.

The Premier League side appear to have stepped up their move for Fernandez because Rodri looks increasingly likely to join Barcelona, while Tijani Reijnders is set to be sold to the Saudi Pro League.

But Man City will have to move quickly because Chelsea indicated this week that clubs have until Friday evening to meet their reported £120m asking price for Fernandez.

Now, Tribuna are reporting that Man City have made an ‘offer’ for Fernandez, though this falls short of Chelsea’s asking price.

City’s proposal is reportedly worth 120 million euros, which converts to £102.5m.

READ MORE: Reijnders joins most expensive XI who only lasted one season in the Premier League



Man City ‘do everything’ to sign Enzo Fernandez as Fabrizio Romano issues update

They explain: ‘City have decided to make this financial effort at the express request of Enzo Maresca. The manager is pushing to finalize the signing and has asked the club to do everything possible to bring the Argentine in.

‘Chelsea’s response is currently unknown. The Blues value their captain at £120 million, approximately €139 million, and have given City until 5:00 PM on Friday to submit an offer that meets their demands.’

However, Romano issued an update on Friday morning and stated that Man City are yet to bid for Fernandez.

Romano said on X: ‘Crucial hours ahead for Enzo Fernández future as Chelsea insist they will not sell him after 5pm UK time today.

‘Man City have been in regular contact with Enzo’s camp for days and in last 24h too.

‘Chelsea also insist on £120m price.’

Journalist Nicolo Schira, too, is reporting that Man City have not bid for Fernandez.

Schira said on X: ‘Today it will be #EnzoFernandez’s Day. #Chelsea ask €140M to sell the midfielder. #ManchesterCity want and he is #Maresca’s main target to replace Rodri.

‘No official bids yet. It’s up to #MCFC what to do. If they pay 140M, #CFC will give the green light to the sale.’

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