Tottenham will sacrifice a striker if they're to sign one who's ready to join

A striker who played in the World Cup has said yes to a move to Tottenham, and the club must make a sacrifice if they are now to sign him.

After a £230million spend so far this summer, Spurs want to round out their transfer window with attacking signings. Roberto De Zerbi said a couple of weeks ago that a “bomba” signing was coming, and it’s yet to happen.

But there have been links with multiple forwards, with moves believed to be ongoing for Cody Gakpo, Savinho and Folarin Balogun.

Talks are believed to have been opened for USMNT striker Balogun just a couple of days ago, when one journalist claimed he’d said yes to the move.

Fabrizio Romano tempered expectations, stating there was nothing ‘concrete or advanced’ for the striker.

But now, our friends at TEAMtalk suggest Balogun has given the nod to Tottenham, with some sources stating he’s signalled his willingness to head to the north London club.

The wider view is that he’s definitely open to a return to the Premier League, where he first played for Arsenal a few years back.

The report states Monaco are open to Balodun’s sale if they receive €50-60million (£42.7-51.3m).

It’s not clear if Tottenham are looking to pay within that range, but it’s said they are the frontrunners for the striker, having already laid the groundwork.

Tottenham first need sacrifice

But to sign Balogun, Tottenham will need to see the back of one of their current striker corps – Richarlison on Dominic Solanke.

Indeed, the club will look to offload one of those men before signing Balogun. Talks are still at an early stage, so there’s no necessity to push either man out yet, but if talks become advanced, Spurs will think about exits.

Which man they go for remains to be seen. Solanke had an awful last season with injuries, while Richarlison was the only Tottenham player to surpass 10 goals.

But it’s felt the Englishman can come good if he gets a consistent run of games, while Richarlison might well have reached his limit.

Tottenham have had him on the market before, according to reports, and he’s potentially the more saleable of the two given last season’s returns, and a good windfall would help the bank balance after a big spend plus the Balogun deal.

READ MORE: O’Hara tells Tottenham throw money at Man Utd for forward – ‘How much do you want?’