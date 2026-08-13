Tottenham have been told to go hard for a Manchester United forward

Former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara has told the club to go ask Manchester United “how much do you want” for the signing of a star attacker this summer.

Spurs are yet to sign an attacker this summer, having splashed £230million in midfield and defence. Roberto De Zerbi has suggested another big signing is coming, and a “bomba” at that.

The final third seems the final piece of the puzzle for a successful season in north London, and there have been links with the likes of Savinho and Cody Gakpo of late.

Former Tottenham man O’Hara has detailed the benefits of those attackers, but feels Marcus Rashford is staring the club in the face.

He said on Sky Sports: “I like Savinho. What I’ve seen of him, there have been bright sparks. It hasn’t massively worked for him at Manchester City, but he’s obviously a talented player.

“I like Gakpo, but the problem with him is he maybe needs four or five chances to score one, but he has got something about him. I wouldn’t be disappointed in the signing – he’s a player who I wouldn’t mind.

“I just don’t know why we don’t go for Marcus Rashford. I really think that Spurs should just go, how much do you want? How much can we get him for?

“I know he’s on £350,000 a week, and obviously Spurs potentially can’t afford that, but he’s such a brilliant player.

“If you get him at it with a point to prove, I just think he’s still one of the best players around.

“If he stays at Man Utd, I think he’ll play, so I just don’t know why we’ve not been interested in him.”

Carrick hints at Rashford staying

Rashford was out on loan at Barcelona for the entirety of last season, and while he impressed, they’ve decided against bringing him back, instead having signed Anthony Gordon.

There have been suggestions both that Michael Carrick is happy to have Rashford in his squad, and that the winger could leave.

The United boss has hinted at the former of late, stating: “He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player.

“I’ve known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back.

“He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

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