An ex-Manchester United player has told his former club to replace England international Luke Shaw, who “can’t run, defend or attack”.

Shaw has had a rollercoaster journey at Man Utd, partly because injuries have derailed him over the past few years.

However, the experienced left-back remains one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League when fit, and he shone for Man Utd last season.

Still, Shaw has plenty of critics and Man Utd are understandably in the market for a new left-back to provide cover ahead of their Champions League return.

And former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks replacing Shaw should be a priority for the Red Devils becuase he is “not good enough”.

“I expect from Patrick Dorgu what I saw from him before he got injured, but I need to see it on a regular basis,” Parker told Betarades.gr.

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“I don’t know where he is going to play. Will he play at left back or as a winger? I think it will be as a winger.

“If the plan is to play him as a winger, then the club seriously needs a new left back because Luke Shaw isn’t good enough.

“They really need a mobile fullback with agility who can defend properly as well and a player who can do a job up and down the pitch.

“Luke Shaw can’t run and he can’t defend or attack, so what do you need him for? Dalot is always going to be an issue when he plays as well, especially if they play him on the left back.”

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Paul Parker names ideal replacement for Luke Shaw

And should Man Utd not enter the market for a replacement, Parker has explained why he thinks Carrick should pick Harry Amass over Shaw.

“I saw Harry Amass play a couple of games for Sheffield Wednesday and up until the injury all the Wednesday fans were completely raving about him,” Parker added.

“Absolutely raving about him, so maybe it is time to give him the opportunity? The club should be better at introducing young players like him and give them a run. In my opinion, he needs a run, not just a couple of games.

“Something needs to happen and in my opinion they have to bring in a left back or decide to play Amass there, but I just doubt they will do it which is the reason I said they have to bring in a left back.”

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