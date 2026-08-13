According to reports, Manchester United are ‘expected to agree a deal’ to sign Leicester City starlet Louis Page ahead of Arsenal.

The Red Devils have been really active in this summer’s transfer window, having made signings for now and the future.

Michael Carrick‘s side have brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow to impact the first-team, while they have also recruited Tynan Thompson, Cristian Orozco and Kit Margetson.

For the remainder of this window, it has been widely reported that the Red Devils want to sign a third new midfielder, while they could also land a new left-back, winger and/or striker.

But United continue to build for the future and are targeting Leicester youngster Page.

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A report this week from The Athletic claimed Arsenal are also ‘interested’ in Page, though it was also noted that they ‘trail’ Man Utd in the race to sign him.

Despite this, Leicester City head coach Russell Martin has stated this week that he is keen to keep Page while acknowledging Man Utd’s interest.

“Louis is a really fantastic young player. Obviously, I know the director of football at Manchester United very well after spending some time with Southampton,” Martin said.

“So we haven’t actually spoken with Louis because he probably knows what I’d say to him and tell him to go away.

“But no, until something comes in that is really brilliant for the club, the player, and everyone is happy, then Louis stays, and he’s in the squad.

“I’m really enjoying working with him. He’s a fantastic young player.”

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Man Utd ‘expected to agree deal’ for Louis Page

Now, Football Insider are reporting that the Red Devils are ‘expected to agree a deal’ with Leicester City to sign Page.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who is acting as a source for the outlet, suspects Man Utd will win the race to sign Page, who could cost around £10m plus add-ons.

“The good thing from Leicester’s point of view is that they’ve got an asset, Apprentice of the Year is quite some tag. And luckily there’s interest from more than one or two clubs,” Wyness told Football Insider.

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“There could be an auction going on here. What I think will be achieved for somebody this sort of age would be something like a £10m fee plus,the add-ons, the sell-ons, and as we said before, matching rights for the future.

“There are two or three clubs interested, so I think that is quite achievable. We talked earlier about United’s more disciplined window, bringing in youth at this sort of level, that sort of price would make sense for United and try and get back to producing out of their own youth system.

“He may not be ready for the first team yet, and so it may be a couple of seasons till he comes out, but yes, that’s something that I think will be done.

“Leicester again are selling all their crown jewels, but nevertheless they’re going to have to because of their financial situation, and this is one I think there’s a very good deal for both sides.”