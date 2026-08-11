Tottenham open talks to sign €60m striker as De Zerbi’s No 9 hunt accelerates

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks with Monaco over a deal to sign USA striker Folarin Balogun, as Roberto De Zerbi closes in on bolstering his misfiring frontline.

Having already spent over £230million this summer on strengthening De Zerbi’s backline and midfield, the focus in north London has now switched to the attacking third.

While the hunt for a new left-winger continues, but has ultimately led to frustration thus far, Tottenham are also locked in on landing a new No.9 for their Italian boss.

Another injury concern regarding Dominic Solanke looks like it’s speeding up the club’s move for a new frontman, with the England forward missing the friendly draw with Getafe over the weekend with an ankle issue.

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That leaves Richarlison as the club’s only fit senior striker, with the Brazilian not expected to remain at Spurs beyond the end of the window.

Indeed, De Zerbi has admitted that he will not stand in Richarlison’s way if he wants to leave, admitting on the club’s pre-season tour Down Under: “He’s unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do.”

When pressed on whether Richarlison wants to leave, he added: “I don’t know. I didn’t understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave. We have to speak anyway. There is not any problem. He’s a lovely guy.”

Tottenham striker hunt takes step forward

Regardless of whether Richarlison stays or goes, Solanke’s ongoing injury issues means signing a new striker remains a must for Tottenham this summer, and a fresh report from France claims that a deal for Balogun could now be on the cards.

Indeed, Balogun, who joined Monaco in a £35m switch from Arsenal three years ago and has scored 31 goals in 91 games for the Ligue 1 side, could well be on his way back to north London.

The 25-year-old also impressed at the World Cup this summer, scoring three goals in four games before the United States crashed out of the competition to Belgium at the last-16 stage.

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And now, according to L’Equipe, Tottenham have now made a move for Balogun ‘in recent hours’ and have ‘laid the groundwork’ for a deal worth €60m (£51.2m).

The report does add that Newcastle United and clubs in Spain have also registered their interest in signing the striker, although it appears that Spurs are looking to get ahead of suitors for the former Arsenal man.