Manchester City have agreed a ‘major sale’ and the addition of that to other departures this summer could help them to land Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.

City have slowly been shedding weight this summer. They’ve already sold Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and James Trafford, and a big transfer has now been confirmed.

Indeed, major outlets are reporting that City have agreed to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah, in a fee believed to be around £51million.

Reijnders only joined from AC Milan last season, but slowed after a good start, and is said to have wanted to depart.

He had options in England, but has chosen the Saudi Pro League and the riches he is likely being offered there.

And with that exit, there’s a suggestion City are getting closer to landing Chelsea superstar Fernandez. He’s been a reported target throughout the summer, with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca at the helm.

Sky Sports reporter James Savundra (19:43, Thursday, August 13) reports the sales City are confirming could help the club pay for Fernandez.

He said: “The Tijjani Reijnders news means City are making another major sale, they are bringing in over £100m in sales in this transfer window when you account for James Trafford departing and some smaller sales, such as Nathan Ake going to Turkey.

“It means they are in a better position in terms of negotiating and what money they’ve got left to spend in this transfer window.

“If they do get big money for Rodri, you match up £70m with £50m and that gets you to £120m – which is what Chelsea want for Enzo Fernandez!”

Indeed, Rodri wants to go to Barcelona and with City having rejected two offers now, the next, if made, will surely be closer to their valuation.

Fernandez clock ticking

Chelsea have given City and other interested clubs a deadline to agree a deal for Fernandez. He’s either going to be in the process of leaving by Friday, or he won’t be going anywhere.

Trusted insider David Ornstein has reported on that, and Ben Jacobs has followed up by also suggesting City’s sales could help beat it.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Chelsea have set a deadline of 5pm this coming Friday (12pm ET) for Manchester City to make an offer for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

‘The west London club have said that, if their £120million ($161m) valuation of the player is not met by their deadline later this week, the Argentina international will not be leaving the club.’

Jacobs added: ‘Manchester City keen to sign Enzo Fernandez and could recoup much of Chelsea’s £120m asking price via the departures of Rodri (Barcelona second bid rejected but talks ongoing) and Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah in advanced talks).

‘Enzo Maresca wants to reunite with Fernandez, but Chelsea’s asking price will only hold until 17:00 on Friday. Key two days ahead.’

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