Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ibrahim Mbaye to Liverpool is currently ‘off’, while he has issued an update on Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool have struggled in their pursuit of new wingers this summer, though they have brought in Victor Munoz along with Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet.

Still, the Reds are crying out for at least one more top-level winger following Mohamed Salah’s exit on a free transfer, and they have turned to Barcola and Mbaye after missing out on Yan Diomande.

Barcola is reported to be Liverpool’s top target for the left wing, but they also want to sign fellow PSG star Mbaye to play on the right.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have looked in a good position to sign Barcola, who has indicated his desire to leave PSG and join the Reds. He is also reportedly unwilling to sign a contract extension beyond 2028.

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However, a deal is still difficult for Liverpool because PSG are reportedly demanding around £145m for the winger, while the Reds are only willing to pay around £120m.

It remains to be seen whether there could be a compromise, but Romano has revealed in his latest YouTube video that Barcola is no longer considered “untouchable” at PSG.

He also notes that personal terms are “almost in place” between Barcola and Liverpool, though PSG have declared that they want a “crazy package” worth 200 million euros for him and Mbaye.

Why Ibrahim Mbaye to Liverpool is ‘off’

Romano does state that Liverpool’s current plan is to “sign two new wingers”, though Cody Gakpo will impact their intentions with Tottenham Hotspur “still trying” to sign him.

Regarding Mbaye, Romano claims his future is currently unclear because a move to Liverpool is currently ‘off’ due to PSG’s demands, with the young winger considered “too expensive”.

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German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, claims Liverpool currently intend to have a different player to Mbaye on the right wing this season.

He explained on X: ‘Bradley Barcola is planned by Liverpool for the left wing. #LFC remain in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain to reach an agreement until Deadline Day. LFC are confident. 0 minutes against Aston Villa tonight.

‘Should Barcola join, 17 y/o super-talent Rio Ngumoha is expected to be used predominantly on the right wing.’

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