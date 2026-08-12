Arsenal have reportedly turned to Liverpool target Bradley Barcola after missing out on Vinicius Junior, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Jules Kounde.

The Gunners have had a mixed summer transfer window, though they have signed Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

Their pursuit of a new top-level forward is proving more difficult, however. They have already missed out on Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers, and they are now linked with Barcola, Julian Alvarez and Iliman Ndiaye.

Liverpool are also chasing Barcola, but a new report from Football Insider claims the PSG winger is ‘next on the list’ for Arsenal.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who is acting as a source for the outlet, also claims that the Gunners “have the money to do a deal” with PSG.

“Arsenal are still going to need a winger after missing out on Vinicius Junior,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“They’ve been looking at a few big names, because they want to make a statement signing after winning the league, and it looks like Bradley Barcola is next on their list.

“They’re ready to make that move now, because Vinicius Junior was the one they really wanted, but it was never likely to go ahead.

“Arsenal have the money to do a deal, Barcola seems like he’s going to be available because PSG have better options ahead of him, so it would make a lot of sense.

“We spoke before about Liverpool being interested, but they’re not alone, so it’s not going to be easy for either club to get a deal done now.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Jules Kounde to Arsenal

Arsenal also need to sign a new centre-back to cover for the injured William Saliba, and a report on Tuesday claimed the door had opened for them to sign Barcelona star Kounde.

However, Romano claims there is “nothing advanced” between Arsenal and Kounde, though the Premier League holders “keep looking for a centre-back”.

“Questions today also on Jules Kounde and Arsenal. At the moment, guys, nothing advanced for sure,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Arsenal, what they can add to the story is that Arsenal keep looking for a centre-back. Arsenal are working behind the scenes on a new centre-back.

“Tottenham are not selling Romero to Arsenal. I told you this is why Romero is close to Atletico Madrid. Arsenal are still looking for a centre-back on the market.

“Kounde, in my personal opinion, would be a smart solution because he can be a right-back, he can be a centre-back. So he would be a good solution for Arsenal, who probably need to cover both positions in terms of players.

“But we will see how many they will add. Maybe it’s going to be just one, but at the moment from both sides they are not confirming any advanced negotiations for Jules Kounde to Arsenal.”

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