Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Manchester United have to “get the chequebook out” to sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly is one of the best young talents in the Premier League, though he was only a bit-part player for boyhood club Arsenal last season.

The talented youngster also faces having limited game time this season because Arsenal have signed Bruno Guimaraes and Piero Hincapie, which is part of the reason why he is being linked with an exit.

A report on Tuesday claimed Man Utd and Chelsea have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Lewis-Skelly, though his current preference is to remain with Arsenal.

Lewis-Skelly would be a great signing for Man Utd, who are in the market for a left-back. Ferdinand thinks his former club should pay as much as £70m to secure his services.

“If I’m Manchester United right now I say press the green button and buy him, take him, right now,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Lewis-Skelly stance may change, City to spend £300m on midfield?



“What a player, a top player. He was a massive part of the team when he was brought in towards the end of the season. He contributed to Arsenal winning the league, he was brilliant and came in and produced.

“If he’s on the market and he’s a good price you have to take him. The good price I’m saying is £60m or £70m.

“If that’s the case, get the chequebook out, slap it down and sign him. No questions asked, I would take him.

“He’s young, a huge talent, can play in two positions and I think mentally he’s made of the right stuff.”

READ MORE: Man Utd in good position to sign Everton star after Romano reveals ‘decision made’



Fabrizio Romano reveals update on Myles Lewis-Skelly

Despite Lewis-Skelly’s firm transfer stance, Fabrizio Romano has hinted that his status could change before this window closes.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly is happy at Arsenal. Then again, if the club decide to sell the player, this is another story,” Romano explained.

“But as of today, Lewis-Skelly has not received this kind of indication and there is nothing concrete or advanced with Chelsea or Man United so far.

“Again, should anything change in the next days, that will be on the club side and not on the player side because Myles, at the moment, is absolutely focused on Arsenal.

“And again, just to tell you what’s happening on a day-by-day basis, as of today, Arsenal have not told Myles Lewis-Skelly that they want to sell him. So that’s the status as of today.”

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