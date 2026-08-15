Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is “absolutely all in” on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, having revealed the current “expectation” with this deal.

After signing Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, Liverpool have turned to Barcola as a leading target to be their next top-level winger following Mohamed Salah’s exit.

The PSG star, who is reportedly refusing to sign a new contract beyond 2028, is said to be really keen on joining Liverpool, who have been in talks over a transfer fee.

The Reds are hoping to meet somewhere in the middle after it was revealed that PSG want £145m for the winger, but a report on Friday claimed the Premier League giants have decided to ‘pause negotiations’ for two reasons.

But Romano now appears to have refuted this claim, having insisted that Liverpool are “still trying for Barcola” and he is “absolutely all in” on this transfer happening.

“What does it (the Torres and Godts arrivals) mean? That there is an expectation there could be movements around the situation of Bradley Barcola,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Liverpool ‘transfer bombshell’ gives them ‘major boost’ for Barcola signing

“Because the situation of Barcola remains absolutely linked to Liverpool. I never stopped telling you and I remain absolutely all in on this story, because Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola, and because I was believing in this news already in April, May, when the story and the narrative around was that Barcola was untouchable. But I remain on this story again today.

“Liverpool are still trying for Barcola. There’s still a gap in financial valuation between what PSG want and what Liverpool offer, but they’re still working for Barcola.

“The financial agreement with the player is okay, and now Liverpool and PSG keep talking, exchanging messages and discussing for Barcola.

“The deal is alive.”

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister reaches decision on leaving Liverpool to join Man City amid verdict on Andoni Iraola

“A huge problem for Liverpool…”

Regardless, club legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Liverpool have a “huge problem” heading into the new season.

“The midfield for me is still a huge problem for Liverpool,” Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“I haven’t watched all the pre-season games, but I watched the last two against decent opposition – it was Leeds and then Monaco.

“And the problem Liverpool had last season was there was space everywhere in midfield. That has not gone away at all.”

He added: “That’s only going to get bigger with the deployment of [Dominik] Szoboszlai in midfield.

“It looks like they’re going to play him, rather than as a number 10, almost as a central midfield player alongside [Ryan] Gravenberch and that is just pure box-to-box.”

READ NEXT: Why Liverpool are actually a ridiculous bargain for Bezos and co. at £4.4 billion