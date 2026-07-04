Bournemouth tell Man Utd whether they’re selling Alex Scott after ‘direct contact’

Alex Scott has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United have made ‘direct contact’ for the signing of Alex Scott, and two top sources have revealed what happens next after Bournemouth made up their mind.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Scott is one of the two midfielders Man Utd will make an attempt to sign after missing out on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson. The other is Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Scott was originally valued by Bournemouth around the £60m mark. However, with the midfield market inflating, his asking price has swelled to roughly £80m.

Ideally, Bournemouth want to iron out a new and improved deal with their star midfielder that would also contain a release clause. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Should Bournemouth fail to agree fresh terms, there’s rampant speculation they could cash in while Scott’s value is at its peak.

Arsenal have already seen an approach emphatically rebuffed, though that approach obviously came before Bournemouth have discovered once and for all whether Scott is penning a new deal.

But according to the latest from the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella as well as Ben Jacobs, Man Utd’s upcoming approach will meet the same fate as Arsenal’s.

Bournemouth won’t sell Alex Scott

What’s more, and in particularly sour news for Man Utd, both reporters stressed Bournemouth will not sell Scott this summer even if they don’t agree a new contract with the 22-year-old.

In that scenario, they’d simply retain the player and re-assess the situation next summer, at which point he’ll only have a year left on his deal.

Kinsella wrote on X: ‘Bournemouth have had direct contact from multiple big clubs thought to be Arsenal, Manchester United and Man City.

‘They have said Scott is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

‘As reported in April, the Cherries had offered Scott a new contract. It was the second such offer with another offer coming into him in March.

‘The idea is Scott will stay even if he doesn’t end up signing a deal with his current one ending in 2028.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Jose Mourinho reaches decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool or Man Utd

* Jacobs reveals Man Utd ‘terms agreed’ with midfielder but INEOS ‘want to pay less than’ £75m

* Alonso ‘convinces’ dream Man Utd target to sign for Chelsea in huge Carrick blow

Jacobs echoed much of Kinsella’s reporting, though was keen to point out buying clubs are still going to test the waters with Bournemouth even despite their not-for-sale stance being set in stone.

Man Utd to make transfer attempt anyway

‘Bournemouth have been clear with Alex Scott that they don’t wish to sell,’ wrote Jacobs.

‘Understand a new contract was offered in March/April and talks set to continue this summer.

‘Bournemouth content whether Scott signs a new contract, likely with a release clause, or continues on the existing one.

‘Manchester United expected to explore a move. Scott also on Arsenal’s radar. Andrea Berta already made an approach and was told Bournemouth don’t want to sell. Scott also appreciated by Manchester City and Chelsea.

‘Clubs set to test Bournemouth’s resolve in the coming days.’