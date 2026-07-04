Liverpool journalist reveals Andoni Iraola stance on selling Virgil van Dijk after FSG plan emerges

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola does not want to sell Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window, according to a top journalist covering the Premier League club.

Van Dijk, who played for the Netherlands at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season.

There have been growing rumours that Van Dijk could leave Liverpool this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have already left Anfield this summer, as Liverpool embark on a new era under new manager Iraola, who was appointed in the role following the departure of Arne Slot.

It emerged on Friday that Liverpool are ready to offload Van Dijk, too, this summer.

It was claimed that although Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are not actively looking to sell Van Dijk, they are prepared to listen to offers for the 34-year-old.

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Virgil van Dijk will stay at Liverpool

However, The Athletic’s Liverpool FC reporter, James Pearce, has reported that Liverpool manager Iraola wants to keep the defender.

Pearce posted on X at 12:27pm on July 4: “Virgil van Dijk is going nowhere.

“The LFC captain currently on holiday and then back for pre-season.

“New head coach Andoni Iraola counting on him for 2026/27 and suggestions that LFC would even consider any offers for the talismanic defender are wide of the mark.”

Cody Gakpo could leave Liverpool

While Van Dijk is staying at Anfield, his Liverpool and Netherlands international team-mate Cody Gakpo, could be on his way out.

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According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Gakpo, who starred for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

Romano said about Liverpool, Gakpo and Tottenham on his YouTube channel: “Keep an eye on Tottenham for Cody Gakpo because Tottenham have interest in the player.

“Then, I can tell you, that Liverpool, as of today, beginning of July, are not opening the door to an exit.

“So, at the moment, Liverpool are not telling Gakpo, ‘Okay, you can leave’, are not telling Tottenham, ‘Okay, let’s negotiate’.

“That is not happening right now.

“So, at the moment, the door is closed from Liverpool, but we have to see later on this summer in case Tottenham really open talks by sending a proposal.

“At the moment, it is an interest.

“If they send a proposal, we have to see what’s going to happen there.

“So, it’s a story to keep an eye on eventually.

“It’s not something guaranteed at this stage.”

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