Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are now considering signing Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott, as the Red Devils aim to add at least another midfielder to Michael Carrick’s side.

Man Utd already have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, want to sign one more midfielder, potentially two.

Casemiro has left Man Utd this summer, with Manuel Ugarte also out for the long term with injury.

With Man Utd playing in the Champions League next season, manager Carrick needs more midfield options than he has at the moment.

Man Utd had Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes on their radar, but they have failed to sign any of them.

Anderson has left Nottingham Forest for Manchester City, with Man Utd baulking at the £116m fee that they would have had to pay for the England international midfielder.

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Fernandes has signed for Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United, with Spurs also having a deal in place with Newcastle United for Tonali.

Transfer guru Romano has said that Man Utd are now focusing on Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni and Bournemouth star Scott.

The Italian journalist has reiterated, though, that Madrid do not want to sell Tchouameni, whose salary would also be an issue for Man Utd.

There is interest in Bournemouth midfielder Scott from Arsenal, too.

Man Utd target Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

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“So, what happens with Man Utd?

“Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd.

“Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving.

“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

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