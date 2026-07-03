Bradley Barcola has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has ‘laid out a detailed tactical plan’ to Arsenal transfer target Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

The Reds have already got a deal for Victor Munoz over the line this summer with Liverpool paying €40m to bring the Spaniard to Anfield.

However, that won’t stop them bringing in another winger with Liverpool looking to replace Mohamed Salah, who looks likely to join a Saudi Pro League club.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande had emerged as their top target this summer, even making a bid for the Ivory Coast international, but it became clear last week that Paris Saint-Germain was his first choice this summer.

That has led to Liverpool exploring other options with hopes that France international Barcola could become available if PSG sign Diomande.

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele, speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube channel, reckons Barcola “might prefer Arsenal” over Liverpool if he was to leave PSG this summer.

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Steele said: “I do think he probably will end up leaving PSG.

“He’s got a decision to make and he might prefer Arsenal.

“He’s probably looking at Arteta. He might want to live in the capital city of London.”

On interest from Liverpool, Steele added: “Liverpool aren’t as glamorous an option as they may have been 12 months ago.

“They liked him last summer so maybe there’s groundwork in place.

“There was groundwork in place on Diomande and that didn’t really lead us anywhere.”

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Barcola is currently starring at the World Cup for France, who look like a good bet to go on and win the competition, and Steele reckons a French triumph would add value onto the PSG star’s price tag.

Steele continued: “France are probably my favourites to go on and win it.”

“If they are to sell him they can ask for more money because he’s a World Cup winner who’s played a big role in that.

“It’s going to be very, very hard for Liverpool to get Barcola.”

Barcola ‘impressed’ by Liverpool boss’ vision

However, a well-known account on X with over 700k followers has revealed that Iraola has already ‘had a direct conversation’ with Barcola over a move.

The account revealed: ‘Exclusive. Bradley Barcola has had a direct conversation with Liverpool’s new manager, Andoni Iraola. Sources close to the situation reveal that Iraola laid out a detailed tactical plan for Barcola, showcasing exactly how he would fit into the @LFC team. It’s clear that Barcola was impressed by the vision presented to him. This is a significant moment, as the player is weighing his options carefully. Keep an eye on this situation; it’s definitely one to watch.’

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