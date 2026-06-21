Top Man Utd target reveals transfer to Old Trafford is ‘almost done’ after ‘medical’ claim

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has revealed that his long-anticipated move to Man Utd is “almost done” after claims he had a medical last week.

Man Utd are looking to build on their success under Michael Carrick in the second half of the season, which saw them finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils have been boosted by the extra money for qualifying for the Champions League, and the extra prestige that brings, as they look to sign some of the world’s best players.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson looks set to join after the World Cup has finished with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing around two weeks ago that the deal was “100 per cent confirmed”.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

‘All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

READ: Man Utd accelerate towards ‘full transfer agreement’ for next signing after personal terms deal

‘First signing: 100% confirmed.’

Giving an update on Man Utd’s plans at the time, Romano added: “And don’t forget that this is just the first one for Man Utd.

“They will do many other things on the market.

“At least one more midfielder because Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte is leaving, and so Man Utd are going to be very busy in the upcoming weeks.”

And now Brazil international Ederson has confirmed that a deal to move to Man Utd this summer is “almost done” after speculation that he had his ‘medical’ in New York last Sunday.

Ederson told reporters at the World Cup: “I have to wait. Now I have to enjoy this moment, then we will see.

READ: Gary Neville tips Man Utd to land World Cup star over Mateus Fernandes



“Certainly, everything is almost done, but now I have to enjoy this moment. This is a wonderful experience and you have to enjoy the most.”

Former Tottenham star Sandro insists Man Utd has got a bargain deal for Ederson when you compare the £38m fee with those other potential transfer targets.

Sandro told BritishGambler.co.uk: “I think Ederson as well, £38 million I believe.

“When you think, Man Utd are linked with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Tchouameni from Real Madrid, they’re all obviously world-class players, but they are so expensive comparatively.

“I think £38 million for Ederson is a bit of a bargain, really, in today’s market, right?”

He added: “I know that he’s a top midfielder. He went to Brazil a few times with the national team. I saw a couple of videos, whilst I didn’t follow him game by game, I know that he’s strong.

“He has that physical ability to play in the Premier League and I know that a few other clubs wanted to sign him from the Premier League as well.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ‘threaten’ Man Utd pursuit of top attacking target as Arteta makes £77m star a ‘priority’