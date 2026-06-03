Man Utd “will do many other things” in the summer transfer market after signing Ederson from Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half of the season under Michael Carrick as Man Utd finished third in the Premier League and the former midfielder earned the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Man Utd were also boosted by qualification for next season’s Champions League, which is likely to give the Red Devils a bit of extra cash to spend over the summer.

And Man Utd are making early moves with David Ornstein of The Athletic confirming on Tuesday night that the Premier League side have reached an agreement to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Manchester United reach agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

‘Price for 26yo midfielder €40.5m fixed + €4.5m of potential bonuses. Personal terms in place on 4+1yr deal. Must still do medical & all parties plan to complete early July.’

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Romano also confirmed the news and revealed Man Utd’s plans for the rest of the summer transfer window with big changes coming.

The Italian wrote on X: ‘Ederson will only be the first midfield signing at Man United, at least another one has been planned.

‘Casemiro and Ugarte to leave so #MUFC will add one more, could be two under certain conditions.’

On Man Utd’s summer plans, Romano later added on his YouTube channel: “And don’t forget that this is just the first one for Man Utd.

“They will do many other things on the market.

“At least one more midfielder because Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte is leaving, and so Man Utd are going to be very busy in the upcoming weeks.”

Man Utd are looking to move Andre Onana on this summer but Romano confirmed on Tuesday that the Cameroon international will return to the Red Devils and join pre-season under Carrick.

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Romano wrote on X: ‘Andre Onana returns to Manchester United and current plan is to join pre-season under Michael Carrick.

‘Understand Trabzonspor are still keen on keeping Onana and would like to discuss another loan deal, valid until June 2027.

‘Talks will follow with #MUFC and Onana’s camp.’

Barnes: I don’t think Man Utd could have made a better appointment

Liverpool legend John Barnes has hailed the decision to make Carrick permanent head coach at Old Trafford as Man Utd couldn’t “have really made a better appointment than him”.

Barnes told Betfred: “I don’t think you’re going to get a huge name manager to go to Manchester United in terms of the way they are now. I think it’s a great appointment. Long-term, the players seem to like him which could be a worrying sign as you don’t want the players to like you too much, but I don’t think they could have really made a better appointment than him.

“I believe that previous managers should have got more of an opportunity, but I believe Michael will get more time than some of them, even if it doesn’t go as well as people expect early on. From that point of view, it’s a good decision.”

On whether Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award, Barnes added: “I think a player from a club who’s either won or challenged to win the Premier League should be winning PFA Player of the Year. For example, Georgi Kinkladze at Manchester City was a fantastic player, but he played in a team that got relegated. I would have thought Declan Rice for this year, but Bruno Fernandes has done really well for Manchester United.

“I’m not interested in individual awards, even when I won it myself because it’s more about the team. The greatest pleasure I ever got for it was that six of my teammates were in the Team of the Year because they are the ones that help you.”

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