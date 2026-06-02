Manchester United have now reportedly ‘agreed’ a deal to sign midfielder Ederson from Serie A side Atalanta and their second addition could soon follow.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will be active in this summer’s transfer window, with at least five signings expected as they strengthen ahead of their Champions League return.

Michael Carrick‘s could land a new striker, left-winger, centre-back and/or left-back this summer, but they were always going to prioritise a midfield overhaul ahead of next season.

With Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving, Man Utd are likely to sign at least two new midfielders this summer and Ederson looks set to be their first addition.

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The Athletic’s Andy Mitten reported on Tuesday evening that he “expects” this deal to be “done” within the next couple of days.

“Manchester United and Atalanta of Bergamo do not yet have a full agreement for Ederson, the Brazilian box-to-box midfielder,” Mitten said on United Stand.

“However, I think, and I have spoken to people in Manchester, in Bergamo, and in other Italian cities, that an agreement is very, very close, so there’s been compromises.

“I fully expect that to be done within the next 24-48 hours.”

After this update, David Ornstein reported that an ‘agreement’ has now been reached between Man Utd and Atalanta over Ederson.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Manchester United reach agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

‘Price for 26yo midfielder €40.5m fixed + €4.5m of potential bonuses. Personal terms in place on 4+1yr deal. Must still do medical & all parties plan to complete early July.’

READ MORE: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

Fabrizio Romano added on X: ‘BREAKING: Éderson to Manchester United, here we go!

‘Deal done with Atalanta for €45m package with add-ons included, agreement now in place.

‘Medical and formal steps to follow but deal in place.

‘Éderson will sign a four year deal plus option, as @TheAthleticFC reports.’

Could Alex Scott sign for Manchester United this summer?

Man Utd are linked with a wide array of other midfielders, including Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Recent reports have indicated that Bournemouth are keen to keep him and get him to sign a new contract, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims he is ‘stalling’ on a new deal.

The report claims this has ‘opened the door’ for Man Utd to sign Scott, who is valued at £60m. It is also noted that the Red Devils and Chelsea ‘lead the interest’ for this ‘stunning’ transfer.

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