David Ornstein has confirmed that Andoni Iraola has a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Liverpool, while he ‘wants’ four staff members to join him.

Following the sacking of Arne Slot on Saturday, Liverpool have moved quickly to land departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as his successor.

Iraola did a remarkable job at Bournemouth and has also been linked with AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Crystal Palace lately, but the Liverpool move looked inevitable once they registered their interest.

And Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday morning that there is an ‘agreement’ over Iraola’s move to Liverpool.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle to appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager, here we go!

‘Exclusive story from Saturday, 100% confirmed: Arne Slot left and Iraola will lead #LFC project, as expected.

‘Talks advanced over last 48h and deal in place.’

READ: Liverpool hire ‘ludicrously gifted coach’ like Klopp but do they need seven players?

Andoni Iraola to Liverpool ‘agreed’ as he ‘wants’ four coaches at Anfield

Now, respected reporter Ornstein has confirmed to The Athletic that there is a ‘verbal agreemnent’ between Iraola and Liverpool, while he has revealed the head coach’s contract length and potential coaching team.

Ornstein reported: The Spaniard, 43, can be expected to join on a two-year contract — in line with both of the deals he signed while in charge of Bournemouth. Iraola had been due to leave the south coast club when his terms expire at the end of this month and work continues over the make-up of his backroom staff.

‘He wants to be accompanied by Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webber. If all goes to plan, Liverpool will appoint and present Iraola before the week concludes.’

READ MORE: Liverpool get ‘serious’ for £170m double signing after total Iraola agreement

Iraola should be keen for Liverpool to be active in this summer’s transfer market, with upgrades required in several positions following the poor defence of their Premier League title.

Liverpool are heavily linked with Yan Diomande and Adam Wharton, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are ‘already negotiating’ to make Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya their ‘first signing’ under Iraola.

The report claims: ‘Iraola’s arrival would open the door to the first moves in the transfer market. Among the top targets is Jean-Matteo Bahoya, a 21-year-old French winger who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt.

‘Bahoya has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the Bundesliga thanks to his ability to turn games around, his speed, and his goal-scoring instinct. His profile fits the Liverpool of the future that Iraola is looking to build, combining youth, talent, and potential.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool copy Leeds but hope for ‘organised chaos’ with Iraola instead of relegation under Allardyce

