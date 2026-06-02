Liverpool have struck a total agreement with Andoni Iraola and his first two signings – one at centre-back and the other on the wings – could cost £170m combined.

Iraola will succeed Arne Slot as the next Liverpool manager, with that news given the ‘here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday morning.

The 43-year-old has been chosen by FSG in an effort to bring back a front-foot and aggressive style of play.

In other words, Liverpool want to get back to playing like they did when Jurgen Klopp was around, and with the German happily retired from management, Iraola is the closest and next best thing in terms of tactical approach to the game.

The squad Iraola kicks off next season with will look massively different from the one he’s inheriting right now.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah are all leaving on free transfers, for example. There are serious doubts as to whether Curtis Jones remains in situ with Inter Milan hovering, and Federico Chiesa has approval to return to Italy.

Centre-back Jeremy Jacquet is arriving from Rennes, though Liverpool hope to add another central defender to their ranks.

The need to sign a direct replacement for Salah is also clear, and reports now state a double move that could cost as much as £170m combined is taking shape.

Ibrahima Konate out, Joel Ordonez in?

Firstly, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news on the search for Konate’s successor, with Liverpool fixing their gaze on Ecuador international, Joel Ordonez.

The 22-year-old plays for Club Brugge and has been on the Reds’ radar for some time. But according to TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, Brugge are now ready to cash in on the 6ft 2in centre-back to the tune of £40m.

Bailey explained: ‘Liverpool’s recruitment team have been carrying out extensive work on a number of defensive targets and Ordonez is among the names receiving serious consideration.

‘The Ecuador international has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young centre-backs during three impressive seasons with Club Brugge and is widely expected to move on this summer.’

He went on to add: ‘We understand Brugge would be willing to sanction a sale for a fee approaching £40million, a valuation that has only increased interest in the defender.

‘Liverpool’s scouting department have followed Ordonez closely and TEAMtalk understands there is a strong belief internally that he possesses the attributes required to thrive at Anfield.

‘His athleticism, composure in possession and ability to defend aggressively in open spaces are all qualities that have impressed decision-makers at the club.’

Liverpool to replace Mo Salah with Yan Diomande

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is the player Liverpool are desperate to sign as their successor to Salah.

And according to reports from France, the 19-year-old winger has given the green light to signing for the Reds.

Diomande is also open to joining PSG, though it was claimed Liverpool are currently prepared to pay more than PSG for the player.

As such, and if it’s Liverpool who Leipzig agree a deal with, the Reds won’t have any issues ironing out personal terms with the Ivorian.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool hire ‘ludicrously gifted coach’ like Klopp but do they need seven players?

* Iraola picks first five signings at Liverpool with four set to follow Konate out of Anfield

* Honest Klopp quote on Iraola shows Liverpool star’s career is about to explode

Regarding cost, a €100m / £86m price tag has generally been floated when outlets have reported on Diomande.

However, the latest from German publication BILD states Leipzig now believe they could get as much as €150m / £130m. Of course, that would hinge on Liverpool and PSG engaging in a bidding war.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have shown in very recent history they are prepared to pay gigantic fees for players they have total belief in.

They twice broke their transfer record when signing Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last summer, and Diomande could soon become Liverpool’s third £100m-plus signing.

Regarding the timeframe, Fabrizio Romano has stated Diomande wants to join his next club – whether that’s Liverpool or PSG – before the World Cup begins on June 11.

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