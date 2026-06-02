Arsenal are ready to offload Christian Norgaard in the summer transfer window despite the midfielder moving to the Emirates Stadium just a year ago, according to two reliable journalists.

Norgaard joined Arsenal from Brentford in the summer of 2025, with the north London club paying a total of £12million for the 32-year-old defensive midfielder.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said about Norgaard on the club’s official website at the time: “We’re very pleased to welcome Christian Norgaard to the club.

“He has been a consistent high performer in the Premier League and brings many qualities to our club.

“He is a leader, and a player with high tactical intelligence and versatility who will have a very positive impact to the squad.

“We welcome Christian to Arsenal.”

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta added: “We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal.

“He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League.

“He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

“Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

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Despite praise from Arteta and Berta, Norgaard failed to make a huge impact at Arsenal this season.

The Danish midfielder made just one start in the Premier League and three starts in the Champions League for Arsenal this season.

Norgaard is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it for a further year.

However, it has now emerged that Arsenal are willing to sever ties with Norgaard for good this summer.

The Athletic journalist James McNicholas has reported: ‘Arsenal will listen to offers for Christian Norgaard.

‘Although a valued and influential member of the squad, he has struggled for game-time in the Premier League and Champions League.’

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel has reported that Arsenal are ‘set to listen to offers for Christian Norgaard’.

If Arsenal do end up selling Norgaard this summer, then a return to Denmark could be an option for the midfielder.

During the season, the midfielder said that Arsenal would be his final club abroad.

Norgaard told Bold in October 2025: “I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad.

“I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.”

Norgaard added: “I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction.

“If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years.”

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